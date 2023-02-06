The blockchain-based game developer spent $6.5 million to get its Web3 brand in front of Super Bowl watchers nationwide.

NFT creator and blockchain gaming firm Limit Break may have the only crypto-focused Super Bowl advertisement slated to air this weekend.

Limit Break launched in August 2021 when it dropped its flagship NFT project, DigiDaigaku, free of charge. The blockchain-based game developer is building its own free-to-own gaming model that includes developing multi-player Web3 games. One big part of Limit Break’s business model is providing free-to-own NFTs and digital gaming assets.

Limit Break is gearing up to run a live NFT mint event during its Super Bowl LVII commercial. The company is releasing 10,000 DigiDaigaku Dragons live for holders to mint. While the rest of the world is criticizing the crypto industry for having significantly fewer Super Bowl ad spots this year, Limit Break CEO Gabriel Leydon has as excitedly been counting down on his Twitter feed for the release of his company’s ad.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨Coming Feb 12th, the Worlds Largest FREE MINT live during the @digidaigaku Superbowl commercial! When you see the Limit Break logo get your phone ready to scan!



You must: RETWEET pic.twitter.com/7iikYymuK2 — Gabriel Leydon (FREE,OWN) (@gabrielleydon) January 31, 2023

Limit Break is embedding a QR code in its 30-second commercial allowing 10,000 viewers to access one free token each. Interested holders need a crypto wallet to store the Dragon NFT, which can ultimately be used to interact with DigiDaigaku characters in Limit Break’s yet-to-be-launched gaming ecosystem.

VentureBeat reported that Limit Break’s Super Bowl ad campaign cost $6.5 million. That sounds like a lot of funds to dish out in the middle of a very uncertain moment for crypto companies, but Limit Break raised $200 million in venture capital last fall to deliver on its Web3 business plans.

Limit Break has been releasing free digital gaming assets for months. The gaming company is working on the flip side of other blockchain-focused game developers, which typically charge gamers for the digital collectibles they use in-game. Limit Break gives away its gaming assets free of charge to show its supporters that it doesn’t need to use money from pre-game launch sales to build a thriving gaming ecosystem.

“Limit Break’s free-to-own NFT model is literally game-changing, and these asset releases are key moments building to our upcoming Super Bowl commercial,” Leydon said in a news release. “Whether you are an existing fan or new to our community, we encourage everyone to take advantage of the release of these digital collectibles during the Super Bowl broadcast on February 12.”

Much has changed since Super Bowl LVI

The crypto world had a buzzy moment during Super Bowl 2022, a moment that passed and fizzled within a year. Super Bowl LVI included big campaigns from Coinbase, Crypto.com, eToro, and FTX.

Coinbase’s bouncing QR code ad is still being talked about, especially since the crypto giant isn’t returning with another campaign this year. Crypto.com and eToro didn’t sign up for Super Bowl ads either, and it’s no surprise FTX won’t be back with another following its inevitable bankruptcy filing last November.

Multi-asset trading and investment platform Etoro told CNN Business it’s more focused on putting its dollars behind a heavy marketing push instead. The company decided not to nab another Super Bowl ad spot because of crypto market conditions.

