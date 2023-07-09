About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
NFT July 9, 2023
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham

NFT Sales Roundup: Pizza-Eating Bored Ape Sells For $371K

The latest edition of Boardroom’s NFT Sales Roundup includes updates from Pudgy Penguins, Azuki, Ubisoft, and more.

CryptoSlam’s data shows that roughly 1.3 million buyers spent over $194.4 million on NFTs in the past seven days, with NFT sales volume down 24% compared to last week. NFT transactions are down 14% overall, with roughly 2.1 million processing through between June 30 and July 7. Legacy NFT projects, including Bored Ape Yacht Club, Azuki, and Mutant Ape Yacht Club, topped sales this week.

NFT sales and blockchain volume changes over the past week, per CryptoSlam:

  • Ethereum (-15.9%), Bitcoin (-40.8%), and Solana (-71.4%) sales are down this week, with the blockchains respectively attracting $129.3 million, $22.7 million, and $11.4 million.
  • Pudgy Penguins’ sales are surprisingly up 83.3%, with the project bringing in $2 million in sales across 214 transactions.
  • Polygon (+39.8%) and BNB Chain (+84.9%) sales got a nice bump this week, with the blockchains respectively attracting $8.5 million and $7.8 million.
  • Azuki NFTs are trading in the red across sales, transactions, buyers, and sellers, but the project still ranked second highest for sales volume.

Highest-selling NFT projects, also via CryptoSlam:

  • Bored Ape Yacht Club: $20.8 million (+89.4%)
  • Azuki: $11.2 million (-43.3%)
  • Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $9.1 million (+88.1%)
  • Uncategorized Ordinals: $8.8 million (-62.6%)
  • The Captainz: $6.9 million (+48.9%)
Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

More recent NFT and crypto news:

  • Yuga Labs is working on a book about CryptoPunks with design company Zak Group to detail every pixelated NFT in the 10,000-piece collection.
  • Ubisoft is developing a blockchain-based role-playing game for PC called Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles.
  • Bitcoin ATM provider Bitcoin Depot launched on the Nasdaq on July 3, making it the first crypto company of its kind to go public.

Top NFT Sales of the Week

Bored Ape #3953 sold for $371,524 (200 ETH) on July 6.

An AI-generated nude portrait sold on SuperRare for $343,761 (175 ETH) on July 3.

Azuki Golden Skateboard Shrine #6 sold for $257,103 (135 ETH) on July 5.

Ringers #514 sold for $164,934 (88 ETH) on July 7.

CryptoPunk #8471 sold for $152,648 (79.95 ETH) on July 5.

Want More Web3 & Tech News?

Technology July 6, 2023

Threads: Meta’s Twitter Competitor Hits the Market

Boardroom breaks down Twitter’s latest microblogging competitor — the Meta-developed Threads, which will eventually offer decentralized services. Millions of users — and scorned tweeters — are flocking to Threads, Instagram’s new text-based conversation app. In…