NFT Sales Roundup: Pizza-Eating Bored Ape Sells For $371K

CryptoSlam’s data shows that roughly 1.3 million buyers spent over $194.4 million on NFTs in the past seven days, with NFT sales volume down 24% compared to last week. NFT transactions are down 14% overall, with roughly 2.1 million processing through between June 30 and July 7. Legacy NFT projects, including Bored Ape Yacht Club, Azuki, and Mutant Ape Yacht Club, topped sales this week.
NFT sales and blockchain volume changes over the past week, per CryptoSlam:
- Ethereum (-15.9%), Bitcoin (-40.8%), and Solana (-71.4%) sales are down this week, with the blockchains respectively attracting $129.3 million, $22.7 million, and $11.4 million.
- Pudgy Penguins’ sales are surprisingly up 83.3%, with the project bringing in $2 million in sales across 214 transactions.
- Polygon (+39.8%) and BNB Chain (+84.9%) sales got a nice bump this week, with the blockchains respectively attracting $8.5 million and $7.8 million.
- Azuki NFTs are trading in the red across sales, transactions, buyers, and sellers, but the project still ranked second highest for sales volume.
Highest-selling NFT projects, also via CryptoSlam:
- Bored Ape Yacht Club: $20.8 million (+89.4%)
- Azuki: $11.2 million (-43.3%)
- Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $9.1 million (+88.1%)
- Uncategorized Ordinals: $8.8 million (-62.6%)
- The Captainz: $6.9 million (+48.9%)
More recent NFT and crypto news:
- Yuga Labs is working on a book about CryptoPunks with design company Zak Group to detail every pixelated NFT in the 10,000-piece collection.
- Ubisoft is developing a blockchain-based role-playing game for PC called Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles.
- Bitcoin ATM provider Bitcoin Depot launched on the Nasdaq on July 3, making it the first crypto company of its kind to go public.
Top NFT Sales of the Week
Bored Ape #3953 sold for $371,524 (200 ETH) on July 6.
An AI-generated nude portrait sold on SuperRare for $343,761 (175 ETH) on July 3.
Azuki Golden Skateboard Shrine #6 sold for $257,103 (135 ETH) on July 5.
Ringers #514 sold for $164,934 (88 ETH) on July 7.
CryptoPunk #8471 sold for $152,648 (79.95 ETH) on July 5.
