NFT July 22, 2023
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham

NFT Sales Roundup: Golden Bored Ape Sells for $1.2 Million

The latest edition of Boardroom’s NFT Sales Roundup includes updates from Coinbase, Pudgy Penguins, Garbage Bags, and more.

CryptoSlam’s data shows that roughly 464,900 buyers spent over $113.5 million on NFTs in the past seven days, with NFT sales volume down 23% compared to last week. NFT transactions are down 1% overall, with roughly 2.2 million processed between July 14 and July 21. Despite a slight downturn, notable Web3 brands including Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks attracted seven-figure deals this past week.

NFT Sales & Blockchain Volume Changes Over the Past Week, per CryptoSlam:

  • The top five blockchains — Ethereum (-11.1%), Bitcoin (-70.3%), Solana (-26.2%) Polygon (-12.8%), and ImmutableX (-2.9%) — all traded in the red this past week.
  • A new Ethereum-based NFT collection called Garbage Bags attracted $1.1 million in sales during its minting process this past week.
  • The Ethereum blockchain attracted $72.7 million in sales while Bitcoin, the second highest by NFT sales volume, only attracted about $9 million.
  • Don’t call it a comeback. Pudgy Penguins sales are up again (+81.6%), with the project seeing about $1 million in sales and ranking 18th highest overall for sales volume.
Highest-selling NFT Projects, Also via CryptoSlam:

  • Gods Unchained Cards: $4.7 million (+1.3%)
  • DMarket: $4.5 million (+33.9%)
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club: $4.2 million (-37.8%)
  • CryptoPunks: $4.1 million (-6.3%)
  • Uncategorized Ordinals: $3.2 million (-51.5%)

More Recent NFT & Crypto News:

  • Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong met with House Democrats in a closed meeting earlier this week to discuss digital asset legislation including setting parameters around taxes, privacy, and national security.
  • NARS partnered with five women who are digital artists for a special NFT collection inspired by its iconic Orgasm shade. The collection’s auction kicked off on SuperRare on July 19.
  • AI and metaverse tech company Futureverse closed a $54 million Series A funding round led by 10T Holdings with participation from Ripple.
Top NFT Sales of the Week

Bored Ape #1734 sold for $1.2 million (600 ETH) on July 13.

CryptoPunk #8531 sold for $1.06 million (550 ETH) on July 15.

Azuki #5787 sold for $213,055 (110 ETH) on July 15.

Fidenza #875 sold for $164,313 (86.69 ETH) on July 20.

Pudgy Penguin #7705 sold for $131,862 (69 ETH) on July 17.

