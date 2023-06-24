About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
NFT June 24, 2023
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham

NFT Sales Roundup: Bitcoin Ordinal Sells for $3.5M

The latest edition of Boardroom’s NFT Sales Roundup includes updates from Bored Ape Yacht Club, ZachXBT, Bitcoin, and more.

Bitcoin NFTs are still leading the charge for individual sales, but legacy Ethereum-based NFT projects are hanging on.

CryptoSlam’s data shows that roughly 834,280 buyers spent over $140.9 million on NFTs in the past seven days, with NFT sales volume up about 3% compared to last week. NFT transactions are up 2% overall, with roughly 2.3 million transactions going through between June 16 and 23. Bored Ape Yacht Club, DMarket, and Gods Unchained Cards are at the top of the sales leaderboard this week.

NFT sales and blockchain volume changes over the past week, per CryptoSlam:

  • Ethereum (+10.3%), Solana (+28.2%), and Polygon (+4.9%) sales are up this week, with the blockchains respectively attracting $84.8 million, $10 million, and $6.3 million in activity.
  • Sales for the BAYC-adjacent NFT collection HV-MTL are up 39% after the blue-chip NFT project announced that the first season of the forging event will begin on June 29.
  • Bitcoin sales are down 23.2%, with the project attracting $16.8 million.
  • CryptoPunk sales are down 9%, with the NFT project attracting $1.6 million across only 16 transactions.

Highest-selling NFT projects, also via CryptoSlam:

  • Bored Ape Yacht Club: $10.4 million (+47.8%)
  • DMarket: $5.7 million (-20%)
  • Gods Unchained Cards: $5.4 million (5.2%)
  • Uncategorized Ordinals: $5.2 million (-56.7%)
  • Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $4.8 million (+66.6%)
Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

More recent NFT and crypto news:

  • Cybercriminals are using phishing attacks to compromise Discord servers and Twitter accounts to steal $73 million from more than 32,000 crypto wallets.
  • FC Barcelona is partnering with World of Women to develop the second installment in its NFT collection that honors past and present soccer players.
  • Web3 card trading game Gods Unchained is on a mission to go mainstream after launching its product in the Epic Games Store.
  • Bitcoin surged past $30,000 for the first time in two months, marking MicroStrategy’s first turn toward profitability for the company’s $4 billion in Bitcoin assets.
  • Crypto detective ZachXBT raised over $1 million from donations for his legal defense after NFT trader Jeffrey “MachiBigBrother” Huang hit him with a defamation lawsuit.

Top NFT Sales of the Week

An uncategorized Bitcoin Ordinal sold for $3.5 million (134.2752 BTC) on June 16.

Bored Ape #2376 sold for $286,712 (149.70 ETH) on June 21.

CryptoPunk #5662 sold for $136,922 (72.69 ETH) on June 21.

DeGods #8906 sold for $131,433 (70 ETH) on June 22.

CloneX #783 sold for $77,708 (45 ETH) on June 18.

More NFT News:

Web3NFT Sales RoundupNFTBored Ape Yacht Club
About The Author
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham is Boardroom's resident tech and crypto reporter. Before joining 35V, she was a freelance reporter with bylines in AfroTech, HubSpot, The Plug, and Lifewire, to name a few. At Boardroom, Michelai covers Web3, NFTs, crypto, tech, and gaming. Off the clock, you can find her producing her crime podcast, The Point of No Return.