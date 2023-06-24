NFT Sales Roundup: Bitcoin Ordinal Sells for $3.5M

The latest edition of Boardroom’s NFT Sales Roundup includes updates from Bored Ape Yacht Club, ZachXBT, Bitcoin, and more.
Bitcoin NFTs are still leading the charge for individual sales, but legacy Ethereum-based NFT projects are hanging on.
CryptoSlam’s data shows that roughly 834,280 buyers spent over $140.9 million on NFTs in the past seven days, with NFT sales volume up about 3% compared to last week. NFT transactions are up 2% overall, with roughly 2.3 million transactions going through between June 16 and 23. Bored Ape Yacht Club, DMarket, and Gods Unchained Cards are at the top of the sales leaderboard this week.
NFT sales and blockchain volume changes over the past week, per CryptoSlam:
- Ethereum (+10.3%), Solana (+28.2%), and Polygon (+4.9%) sales are up this week, with the blockchains respectively attracting $84.8 million, $10 million, and $6.3 million in activity.
- Sales for the BAYC-adjacent NFT collection HV-MTL are up 39% after the blue-chip NFT project announced that the first season of the forging event will begin on June 29.
- Bitcoin sales are down 23.2%, with the project attracting $16.8 million.
- CryptoPunk sales are down 9%, with the NFT project attracting $1.6 million across only 16 transactions.
Highest-selling NFT projects, also via CryptoSlam:
- Bored Ape Yacht Club: $10.4 million (+47.8%)
- DMarket: $5.7 million (-20%)
- Gods Unchained Cards: $5.4 million (5.2%)
- Uncategorized Ordinals: $5.2 million (-56.7%)
- Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $4.8 million (+66.6%)
More recent NFT and crypto news:
- Cybercriminals are using phishing attacks to compromise Discord servers and Twitter accounts to steal $73 million from more than 32,000 crypto wallets.
- FC Barcelona is partnering with World of Women to develop the second installment in its NFT collection that honors past and present soccer players.
- Web3 card trading game Gods Unchained is on a mission to go mainstream after launching its product in the Epic Games Store.
- Bitcoin surged past $30,000 for the first time in two months, marking MicroStrategy’s first turn toward profitability for the company’s $4 billion in Bitcoin assets.
- Crypto detective ZachXBT raised over $1 million from donations for his legal defense after NFT trader Jeffrey “MachiBigBrother” Huang hit him with a defamation lawsuit.
Top NFT Sales of the Week
An uncategorized Bitcoin Ordinal sold for $3.5 million (134.2752 BTC) on June 16.
Bored Ape #2376 sold for $286,712 (149.70 ETH) on June 21.
CryptoPunk #5662 sold for $136,922 (72.69 ETH) on June 21.
DeGods #8906 sold for $131,433 (70 ETH) on June 22.
CloneX #783 sold for $77,708 (45 ETH) on June 18.
More NFT News:
Is NFT Gaming the Key to Bringing Web3 Into the Mainstream?
Through games like Axie Infinity and metaverses like Decentraland, let’s explore how NFTs and the blockchain tech can enhance Web3’s global adoption. Web3 and blockchain technology have brought about several new opportunities for innovation…
LaMelo Ball Unveils Third Puma Signature Shoe With NFT Launch
The Hornets star carries on his now-trademark multi-color mid-cut silhouette for the MB.03, featuring a unique NFT rollout plan with Gutter Cat Gang. …