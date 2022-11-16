Brazil's Vinicius Junior (left) and Neymar are among the most valuable footballers in the world in 2022. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Which national team rosters at the 2022 World Cup boast the highest overall market value? Where does the USMNT rank? Read on.

It may be your feeling that Lionel Messi remains the single best footballer on earthplanet. You may be fully aboard the Karim Benzema hype train thanks to his mid-30s Ballon d’Or renaissance. Alternatively, you could be a total hipster with a tattoo of, like, Jack Grealish or Bukayo Saka on your hind parts.

And then there’s Ronaldo. No, we don’t have to talk about Ronaldo.

That brings us to an intriguing topic, however — with international soccer’s January transfer window opening up just two weeks after the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which stars of the game are poised to reveal themselves as undervalued assets on the open market? Alternatively, who’s increasingly getting by on the strength of their name with less and less sheer virtuosity to back it up?

With that in mind, we checked in with Transfermarkt’s extensive compendium of estimated player values to get a sense of who the most expensive World Cup teams truly are here and now in 2022.

(No, the USMNT is sadly not No. 1 — but they’re not dead-last in the field of 32, either!)

World Cup 2022: The Most Valuable Teams

Team valuations based on Transfermarkt’s combined estimated player market values. Teams are not necessarily limited to 26-man 2022 World Cup rosters.

€1,000,000,000 and above

1. ENGLAND: €1.26 billion ($1.31B)

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER : Manchester City CM Phil Foden (€110,000,000)

: Manchester City CM Phil Foden (€110,000,000) Most valuable forward : Tottenham ST Harry Kane (€90,000,000)

: Tottenham ST Harry Kane (€90,000,000) Most valuable midfielder : Foden

: Foden Most valuable defender: Liverpool RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (€70,000,000)

Liverpool RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (€70,000,000) Most valuable goalkeeper: Arsenal G Aaron Ramsdale (€30,000,000)

2. BRAZIL: €1.14 billion ($1.18B)

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER : Real Madrid LW Vinicius Junior (€120,000,000)

: Real Madrid LW Vinicius Junior (€120,000,000) Most valuable forward : Vinicius

: Vinicius Most valuable midfielder : Newcastle CDM Bruno Guimarães (€60,000,000)

: Newcastle CDM Bruno Guimarães (€60,000,000) Most valuable defender: Paris Saint-Germain CB Marquinhos (€70,000,000)

Paris Saint-Germain CB Marquinhos (€70,000,000) Most valuable goalkeeper: Liverpool G Alisson (€50,000,000)

3. FRANCE: €1.08 billion ($1.12B)

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER : Paris Saint-Germain ST Kylian Mbappé (€160,000,000)

: Paris Saint-Germain ST Kylian Mbappé (€160,000,000) Most valuable forward : Mbappé

: Mbappé Most valuable midfielder : Real Madrid CDM Aurélien Tchouameni (€80,000,000)

: Real Madrid CDM Aurélien Tchouameni (€80,000,000) Most valuable defender: Barcelona CB Jules Koundé (€60,000,000)

Barcelona CB Jules Koundé (€60,000,000) Most valuable goalkeeper: West Ham G Alphonse Areola (€8,000,000)

€750,000,000-€999,999,999

4. PORTUGAL: €937 million ($964.89M)

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER : AC Milan LW Rafael Leão (€85,000,000)

: AC Milan LW Rafael Leão (€85,000,000) Most valuable forward : Leão

: Leão Most valuable midfielder : Manchester City CAM Bernardo SIlva (€80,000,000)

: Manchester City CAM Bernardo SIlva (€80,000,000) Most valuable defender: Manchester City CB Rúben Dias (€75,000,000)

Manchester City CB Rúben Dias (€75,000,000) Most valuable goalkeeper: Porto G Diogo Costa (€35,000,000)

5. SPAIN: €902 million ($936.57M)

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER : Barcelona CM Pedri (€100,000,000)

: Barcelona CM Pedri (€100,000,000) Most valuable forward : Barcelona LW Ansu Fati (€50,000,000)

: Barcelona LW Ansu Fati (€50,000,000) Most valuable midfielder : Pedri

: Pedri Most valuable defender: Villareal CB Pau Torres (€50,000,000)

Villareal CB Pau Torres (€50,000,000) Most valuable goalkeeper: Brighton G Robert Sánchez (€32,000,000)

6. GERMANY: €885.5 million ($911.86M)

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER : Bayern Munich CAM Jamal Musiala

: Bayern Munich CAM Jamal Musiala Most valuable forward : Bayern Munch LW Leroy Sané (€70,000,000)

: Bayern Munch LW Leroy Sané (€70,000,000) Most valuable midfielder : Musiala

: Musiala Most valuable defender: Real Madrid CB Antonio Rudiger (€40,000,000)

Real Madrid CB Antonio Rudiger (€40,000,000) Most valuable goalkeeper: Barcelona G Marc-André ter Stegen (€30,000,000)

€500,000,000-€749,999,999

7. ARGENTINA: €633.2 million ($652.05M)

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER : Inter Milan ST Lautaro Martínez (€75,000,000)

: Inter Milan ST Lautaro Martínez (€75,000,000) Most valuable forward : Martínez

: Martínez Most valuable midfielder : Atlético Madrid CM Rodrigo de Paul (€35,000,000)

: Atlético Madrid CM Rodrigo de Paul (€35,000,000) Most valuable defender: Manchester United CB Lisandro Martínez (€50,000,000)

Manchester United CB Lisandro Martínez (€50,000,000) Most valuable goalkeeper: Aston Villa G Emiliano Martínez (€25,000,000)

8. NETHERLANDS: €587.25 million ($604.73M)

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER : Bayern Munich CB Matthijs de Ligt (€70,000,000)

: Bayern Munich CB Matthijs de Ligt (€70,000,000) Most valuable forward : PSV Eindhoven LW Cody Gakpo (€45,000,000)

: PSV Eindhoven LW Cody Gakpo (€45,000,000) Most valuable midfielder : Barcelona CM Frenkie de Jong (€50,000,000)

: Barcelona CM Frenkie de Jong (€50,000,000) Most valuable defender: de Ligt

de Ligt Most valuable goalkeeper: Feyenoord G Justin Bijlow (€13,000,000)

9. BELGIUM: €563.2 million ($579.97M)

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER : Manchester City CM Kevin De Bruyne (€80,000,000)

: Manchester City CM Kevin De Bruyne (€80,000,000) Most valuable forward : Inter Milan ST Romelu Lukaku (€55,000,000)

: Inter Milan ST Romelu Lukaku (€55,000,000) Most valuable midfielder : De Bruyne

: De Bruyne Most valuable defender: Leicester City RB Timothy Castagne (€28,000,000)

Leicester City RB Timothy Castagne (€28,000,000) Most valuable goalkeeper: Real Madrid G Thibaut Courtois (€60,000,000)

€250,000,000-€499,999,999

10. URUGUAY: €449.7 million ($463.09M)

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER : Real Madrid CM Federico Valverde (€100,000,000)

: Real Madrid CM Federico Valverde (€100,000,000) Most valuable forward : Liverpool ST Darwin Núñez (€70,000,000)

: Liverpool ST Darwin Núñez (€70,000,000) Most valuable midfielder : Valverde

: Valverde Most valuable defender: Barcelona CB Ronald Araújo (€60,000,000)

Barcelona CB Ronald Araújo (€60,000,000) Most valuable goalkeeper: Nacional G Sergio Rochet (€4,000,000)

11. CROATIA: €377 million

12. SERBIA: €359.5 million

13. DENMARK: €353 million

14. NIGERIA: €292.9 million

15. SENEGAL: €288 million

16. SWITZERLAND: €281 million

17. USA: €277.4 million

18. POLAND: €255.6 million

19. MOROCCO: €251.1 million

Below €250,000,000

20. GHANA: €216.9 million

22. CANADA: €187.3 million

23. MEXICO: €176.1 million

24. SOUTH KOREA: €164.48 million

25. WALES: €160.15 million

26. CAMEROON: €155 million

27. JAPAN: €154 million

28. ECUADOR: €146.5 million

29. TUNISIA: €62.4 million

30. IRAN: €59.53 million

31. AUSTRALIA: €38.34 million

32. QATAR: €14.9 million

