Poland 2022 World Cup Jersey Revealed

Boardroom goes inside Nike’s big reveal of the Poland 2022 World Cup kit set to be worn by the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Matty Cash, Nicola Zalewski, and more in Qatar.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is still some ways away thanks to this year’s, shall-we-say, “unique” timeline for the world-famous event, but the celebrations can begin a bit early for 13 lucky nations.

On Thursday, Nike revealed its 2022 World Cup kits for Australia, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, England, France, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Korea, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. And Boardroom wants to give you your first look.

Behold — the Poland 2022 World Cup jersey in all its glory.

Nike’s Poland 2022 World Cup Kit

Nike went mostly monochromatic for Poland, using only the crest and Swoosh as alternative colors on the red and white home and away shirts. Thanks to sheer heroics from captain Robert Lewandowski, the federation sits at No. 26 in the FIFA World Rankings.

Image courtesy of Nike

As Nike says of the design of the 2022 Poland World Cup jersey and associated apparel collection:

“The design of the 2022 football kits allows each nation’s unique heritage to be showcased through stunning design details. For Poland’s home kit, intricate sleeve graphics depict the nest and feathers of a white eagle, the feature of the country’s coat of arms, paying homage to the centuries-old symbol of Polish sovereignty and unity. Sport Red and White, Poland’s national colors, celebrate peace and honor.“

About Nike’s Qatar 2022 World Cup Uniforms

Nike’s 2022 World Cup jerseys and team collections seek to showcase the Swoosh’s latest technology while celebrating the culture and history of its 13 affiliated football federations. Every kit features Dri-FIT ADV tech and is precision-engineered for Nike’s best combination of sturdiness and range of motion yet. According to the company, “Match kits and training apparel combine rigorous data with comprehensive computational design based on a 4D-model to create a cutting-edge, lightweight kit.”