Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres runs to first base during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

San Diego Padres star outfielder Juan Soto is on the verge of his next payday. Boardroom looks at the details of his current contract.

In a league with no shortage of young talent, Juan Soto is one of MLB’s brightest stars. The 24-year-old is already established, having won a championship with the Washington Nationals in 2019 and reeling off a pair of All-Star appearances after that. Yes, he’s already cashed in on some of that success, but soon, he’ll be due for a much bigger payday.

The world champion Nat is now with the San Diego Padres, who acquired him last year after contact negotiations stalled between him and his former team. Then, in the offseason, Soto and the Padres agreed to a one-year, $23 million contract, giving him a year-long audition for a mega-deal. In the meantime, Boardroom takes a look at the current Juan Soto contract on the books with the San Diego Padres.

Juan Soto Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 1

Total value: $23,000,000

Average annual value: $23,000,000

Free agency: 2025

Soto’s 2023 contract is the result of him and the Padres agreeing to terms to avoid arbitration. With the way superstar contracts are negotiated now, Soto could be in line to ink an extension with an average annual value above his $28 million in career earnings to date soon as the time comes.

He’s been a professional baseball player since 2015, but even with those years of experience, Soto is only approaching his 25th birthday — he’s one of baseball’s top talents with the star power to be the cornerstone of a contending lineup for at least the next decade. Spotrac estimates his market value to be at $33.1 million annually, which would place him among top MLB earners like Mike Trout and NL West rival Mookie Betts.

Juan Soto’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL MLB SALARY THROUGH 2022: $28,304,031

MLB SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2023: $51,304,031