Get ready for Game 5 atop the parquet with a big Heat vs. Celtics prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights.

The 2022-23 NBA Playoffs continue on May 25 with Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, who currently lead 3-1.

After losing the first three games of the series, the Celtics avoided a sweep with a 116-99 road win over the Heat in Game 4. Now, Boston returns home for must-win Game 5, where Miami will try to close out the series and punch its ticket to the NBA Finals.

With Boston angling to turn this series on its head at home, lock in for Thursday's contest with our big Celtics vs. Heat prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 5 Info

Series: MIA leads 3-1

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts US TV coverage: TNT

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Spread: Game 5

All NBA betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -7.5 -110 -110 215.5 -110 -110 -295 +240

As was the case in their first two home games of the series, the Celtics are heavily favored on the spread and moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook for Game 5. The game also features an over/under of 215.5 total points with both sides available at -110 odds.

MIA vs. BOS Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 39 times in 78 games with a set spread.

The Heat have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in four chances).

This season, Boston’s games have hit the over 40 times out of 79 chances.

Miami’s games this year have hit the over 49.4% of the time (39 out of 79 games with a set point total).

Boston sports a better record against the spread at home (21-17-1) than it does in road games (18-18-3).

Against the spread, the Heat have had better results away (15-24-0) than at home (15-24-1).

Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Pick: Game 5

For as inconsistent as the Celtics have been throughout these playoffs, they’ve always stepped up when they’ve needed to win. They did so in the second round against the Philadelphia 76ers, bouncing back to win Games 6 and 7 after falling into a 3-2 hole. Then they did it again versus the Heat in Game 4, proving their resilience.

They’ll need some of that determination in Game 5 if they want to keep their season alive. Boston rallied from a 6-point halftime deficit in Game 4 to outscore Miami by 23 in the second half, giving the Celtics new life. Boston also showcased its superior depth with six players scoring in double digits compared to four for the Heat.

There’s been no stopping Jimmy Butler this postseason, but if the Celtics can contain Miami’s role players again they’ll be in good shape. Boston should also get a bounce-back performance from Jaylen Brown, who’s been oddly quiet this series (16.8 points per game on 39% shooting).

With the home crowd behind them, the rejuvenated Celtics should be able to pull out another win.

HEAT vs. CELTICS FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Celtics 111, Heat 104

Game 5 Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Best Bet

Caleb Martin has been a major problem for Boston in this series, scoring at least 15 points in all four games and averaging 18.5 points off the bench. His shot has been red-hot, too, as he’s hitting 63.8% of his field goals and 46.2% of his threes against the Celtics.

Martin’s playing time has increased in every game throughout the series as well and he’s averaging 33 minutes per game. Look for him to log at least 30 minutes again in Game 5 and score at least 13 points for the fifth straight game.

CELTICS vs. HEAT BEST BET: Caleb Martin OVER 12.5 points (-130)