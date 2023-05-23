This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Lock in for Game 4 of the East Finals in Miami with a big Celtics vs. Heat prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The NBA Playoffs continue on May 23 with Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The Heat are now just one win away from the NBA Finals after notching a 128-102 blowout win over the Celtics in Game 3. Gabe Vincent was the hero this time, tallying a game-high 29 points while Duncan Robinson finished with 22 points while shooting 5-of-7 from the 3-point line off the bench.

With the series on the line in Miami, get set for Tuesday’s contest with our big Heat vs. Celtics prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

Celtics vs. Heat Game 4 Info

Series: MIA leads 3-0

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida US TV coverage: TNT

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Spread: Game 4

Moneyline: BOS: (+108) | MIA: (-126)

BOS: (+108) | MIA: (-126) Spread: BOS: +2 (-110) | MIA: -2 (-110)

BOS: +2 (-110) | MIA: -2 (-110) Total: 216 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

The Heat enter this contest as slight home favorites on the moneyline and spread per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 8:30 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 216 points with both sides available at -110 odds.

BOS vs. MIA Betting Trends

Boston is 0-5 straight up (SU) in its last five games against Miami.

Miami is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games against the Eastern Conference.

Boston is 2-5 against the spread (ATS) in its last seven games.

Miami is 5-0 ATS in its last five games against Boston.

The total has hit the Over in 11 of Boston’s last 14 games.

The total has hit the Over in five of Miami’s last six games against Boston.

Heat vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick: Game 4

The Celtics have struggled on offense in this series, averaging just 107.7 points on 45.7% shooting. Things became even worse in Game 3 as they finished with just 102 points while shooting just 39.8% from the floor and 26.2% from beyond the arc. Furthermore, no Boston player recorded more than 14 points Sunday night.

Although it’s hard to imagine the Celtics getting swept, it’s a very real possibility. The Heat are averaging 13 more points per game than them through three games while boasting a 125.3 offensive rating compared to the Celtics’ 111.8. Miami has also been more careful with the ball, turning it over 14 fewer times than Boston.

On top of that, the Heat are getting contributions from up and down their lineup. While Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo were relatively quiet in Game 3, Vincent and Robinson showed up. That hasn’t been the case for the Celtics, whose offense seems to vanish if Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum don’t rise to the occasion.

Having gone 7-1 SU thus far against the top two Eastern Conference teams in the preseason, look for the Heat to complete the sweep.

CELTICS vs. HEAT FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Heat 117, Celtics 112

Game 4 Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Best Bet

Even though the Heat are more than capable of advancing to the NBA Finals, there’s also a chance that the Celtics finally show up with their backs against the wall. Keeping that in mind, I’m taking more of a neutral approach for the best bet by backing the total to go over 216 points.

The first three games of this series have all exceeded that point total as the two sides have averaged 228.3 points in that span. As a result, six of the last seven Boston-Miami matchups have now hit at least 216 points.

Even if the Celtics’ offense hasn’t been there yet, the Heat’s attack hasn’t disappointed. Whether it’s a close game or another blowout, I don’t see any reason not to believe that these teams won’t surpass Tuesday’s projected total.

HEAT vs. CELTICS BEST BET: OVER 216 total points (-110)

— Devon Platana