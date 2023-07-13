The stakes have never been higher as golf’s best are hitting the links in Hoylake for a piece of a $16.5 million Open Championship payout pool.
Golf‘s original championship is about to get going in Great Britain — bringing with it a bevy of big hitters looking to claim a piece of record-setting prize money.
It’s the final major championship of the season, and it’s all happening July 20-23 in Hoylake, England — home to the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. It’s the 13th time the course has played host to the Open Championship dating back to 1897, the most recent being in 2014 when Rory Mcllroy claimed his last major.
Not only is the winner of the 151st Open walking away with quite the payday, but this year’s field can expect far more money than ever before.
Let’s have a look at just how big the Open Championship payout pool is that’s set to be ponied up across the pond in 2023.
2023 Open Championship Payout Breakdown
The Open Championship — which many still refer to (technically incorrectly) as the British Open — is raising its prize purse to $16.5 million, an 18% or $2.5 million increase over last year’s purse at St. Andrews — making it the most amount of money offered up in the major’s history.
In addition to the coveted Claret Jug, this year’s winner will walk away with $3 million, a $500,000 bump from the paycheck defending champion Cameron Smith secured in 2022.
While the remaining payouts will be determined once the field is reduced heading into the weekend, it’s only fair to assume that organizers will spread the wealth around.
“Our aim is to ensure The Open remains at the pinnacle of world golf and we have almost doubled the prize fund since 2016,” said Martin Slumbers, CEO of the R&A, organizer of the British Open.
Here’s a look at how the payouts may look given last year’s prize fund.
Estimated 2023 Open Championship Prize Money Payouts:
- First Place: $3,000,000
- Second Place: $1,455,000 or more
- Third Place: $930,00 or more
- Fourth Place: $725,000 or more
- Fifth Place: $580,000 or more
The increase in PGA prize money at the final major of the season is not unexpected, however.
The three majors before it all pumped in more prize money this year — the US Open offering $20 million, the most of all the majors, the Masters dolling out $18.5 million, and the PGA Championship putting up $17.5 million.
But enough about money. Who’s claiming the crown at the 2023 Open Championship?
Who’s Winning The Open?
Will Rory return to glory? Can Cam repeat? Or will Wyndham Clark continue his success after winning the US Open?
It could be anyone really, however, oddsmakers have their sights set on a few big names to make the most noise.
For Mcllroy, it’s been a long time since the Northern Irishman found himself at the top of the leaderboard at the end of a major championship. Having won his fourth major at the Royal Liverpool course in 2014, it’s been a nine-year drought since. Oddsmakers, however, have him as the early odds-on favorite (+750) to win the tournament.
Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, sits atop the field with the next best odds (+850), followed by 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm (+900), PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka (+1200), and so on.
And Clark’s chance of a second consecutive major appears to be a tall order, as oddsmakers have him at a longshot (+4200).
Let’s have a look at the full odds to win the tournament, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel 2023 British Open Betting Odds
Numbers reflect pre-tournament odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 13, 2023. Live odds will update throughout the tournament.
Rory McIlroy +750
Scottie Scheffler +850
Jon Rahm +900
Brooks Koepka +1200
Viktor Hovland +1400
Cameron Smith +1600
Xander Schauffele +1800
Jordan Spieth +2000
Collin Morikawa +2200
Shane Lowry +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Patrick Cantlay +2200
Rickie Fowler +2200
Tyrrell Hatton +2900
Matt Fitzpatrick +2900
Dustin Johnson +2900
Justin Rose +3300
Jason Day +3300
Cameron Young +3300
Justin Thomas +3300
Max Homa +3300
Tony Finau +3300
Want More Golf?
The Match 2023: Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson vs. Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce by the Numbers
Ahead of The Match 2023, let’s take a look at the achievements of competitors Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce….
DJ Khaled Named Ryder Cup Ambassador
As part of Roc Nation’s partnership with the Ryder Cup, DJ Khaled will help the competition bridge the gap between golf, music, and entertainment. …