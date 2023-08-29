About Boardroom

Sports August 29, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

The Real PGA Tour Money List for 2023: Rahm, Hovland, McIlroy & More

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Scottie Scheffler topped the traditional money list, but that was before $75 million in FedEx Cup payouts — find out who’s truly No. 1 in 2022-23.

Entering the 2023 Tour Championship — the finale of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and by extension this year’s PGA Tour campaign — Scottie Scheffler was on the doorstep of golf history. Already the Tour’s record-holder for single-season tournament winnings at just over $21 million, he had a chance to score some serious style points and nearly double his financial haul.

Due to FedEx Cup regulations, his status as playoff points leader meant that he even got to start out the Tour Championship at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club at -10, two strokes ahead of the No. 2 competitor on the leaderboard.

When the dust had settled on Aug. 27, however, Scheffler finished just sixth, though he nonetheless earned a $2 million FedEx Cup payout that wasn’t so far off from the handsome $2.7 million he received for winning The Masters in 2022.

Viktor Hovland, meanwhile? The No. 3 money winner from the regular PGA Tour season increased his annual on-course earnings by an incredible 127% in outlasting the Tour Championship field and claiming the FedEx Cup’s eye-popping $18 million top prize.

That’s a lot to process, to say the least. So, what does the “real” year-end PGA Tour money list look like when a full $75 million in playoff bonuses gets factored in?

We went ahead and crunched the numbers for you — check out Boardroom’s full 2022-23 PGA Tour earnings rundown that combines the traditional money list with the final FedEx Cup payout numbers.

Combined 2022-23 PGA Tour Money List Earnings & FedEx Cup Payouts

NOTE: Additional bonus money will be handed out to top players later this year when the PGA Tour announces the top finishers for its Player Impact Program, which seeks to rank the most popular golfers on the Tour regardless of tournament performance.

PLAYERTOUR $
(RANK)		FEDEX $
(RANK)		TOTAL $
1. Vikor Hovland$14.11M (3)$18M (1)$32.11M
2. Scottie Scheffler$21,014,342 (1)$2M (t6)$23.01M
3. Rory McIlroy$13.92M (4)$4M (4)$17.92M
4. John Rahm$16.52M (2)$670K (t18)$17.19M
5. Wyndham Clark$10.75M (5)$5M (3)$15.75M
6. Xander Schauffele$8.422M (10)$6.5M (2)$14.92M
7. Patrick Cantlay$10.37M (7)$3M (5)$13.37M
8. Max Homa$10.5M (6)$990K (t9)$11.4M
9. Keegan Bradley$8.9M (9)$990K (t9)$9.89M
10. Brian Harman$9.15M (8)$580K (23)$9.73M
11. Matt Fitzpatrick$8.14M (12)$990K (t9)$9.13M
12. Tyrrell Hatton$8.33M (11)$710K (t16)$9.04M
13. Rickie Fowler$7.85M (13)$710K (t16)$8.56M
14. Tommy Fleetwood$6,51M (18)$2M (t6)$8.51M
15. Sam Burns$7,139,049 (15)$990K (t9)$8.13M
16. Collin Morikawa$6.04M (24)$2M (t6)$8.04M
17. Jordan Spieth$7.24M (14)$530K (27)$7.77M
18. Jason Day$6.92M (16)$520K (28)$7.44M
19. Sungjae Im$6.49M (19)$565K (24)$7.05M
20. Lucas Glover$6.36M (21)$670K (t18)$7.03M

About The Author
