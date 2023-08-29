Scottie Scheffler topped the traditional money list, but that was before $75 million in FedEx Cup payouts — find out who’s truly No. 1 in 2022-23.

Entering the 2023 Tour Championship — the finale of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and by extension this year’s PGA Tour campaign — Scottie Scheffler was on the doorstep of golf history. Already the Tour’s record-holder for single-season tournament winnings at just over $21 million, he had a chance to score some serious style points and nearly double his financial haul.

Due to FedEx Cup regulations, his status as playoff points leader meant that he even got to start out the Tour Championship at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club at -10, two strokes ahead of the No. 2 competitor on the leaderboard.

When the dust had settled on Aug. 27, however, Scheffler finished just sixth, though he nonetheless earned a $2 million FedEx Cup payout that wasn’t so far off from the handsome $2.7 million he received for winning The Masters in 2022.

Viktor Hovland, meanwhile? The No. 3 money winner from the regular PGA Tour season increased his annual on-course earnings by an incredible 127% in outlasting the Tour Championship field and claiming the FedEx Cup’s eye-popping $18 million top prize.

That’s a lot to process, to say the least. So, what does the “real” year-end PGA Tour money list look like when a full $75 million in playoff bonuses gets factored in?

We went ahead and crunched the numbers for you — check out Boardroom’s full 2022-23 PGA Tour earnings rundown that combines the traditional money list with the final FedEx Cup payout numbers.

Combined 2022-23 PGA Tour Money List Earnings & FedEx Cup Payouts

NOTE: Additional bonus money will be handed out to top players later this year when the PGA Tour announces the top finishers for its Player Impact Program, which seeks to rank the most popular golfers on the Tour regardless of tournament performance.