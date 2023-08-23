A massive pool of FedEx Cup prize money will be divvied up this weekend — let’s discuss what the PGA Tour’s biggest stars stand to earn at the Tour Championship.

Remember when the PGA Tour and LIV Golf were involved in a world-historical feud, sued each other approximately 42,690 times (don’t look that up, it’s just science), and then agreed to merge like some kind of bizarro will-they-or-won’t-they sitcom plot resolution? Like, when the writers’ room is really, really out of ideas?

Well, from a US regulatory perspective, the chances that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign Public Investment Fund becomes the only major investor in the proposed venture are basically zero, but as it relates to dollar signs, the PGA Tour nonetheless got the memo — in today’s golf environment, you gotta pony up big-time.

The Tour Championship, which begins Thursday, Aug. 24 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, marks the finale of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the PGA Tour’s trendy competition format that seeks to recognize the year’s best players overall. Is it The Masters? No. But you don’t get $18 million for winning The Masters.

Yes, $18 million.

There’s a lot to parse here, so let’s explain how the full $75 million load of FedEx Cup prize money really breaks down! With 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler entering as the favorite to take the top prize as Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy nip at his heels, welcome to Boardroom’s 2023 Tour Championship payout party.

2023 Tour Championship Payout Breakdown

TOTAL FEDEX CUP PRIZE MONEY: $75,000,000

1st PLACE PAYOUT: $18,000,000

2nd: $6,500,000

3rd: $5,000,000

4th: $4,000,000

5th: $3,000,000

6th: $2,500,000

7th: $2,000,000

8th: $1,500,000

9th: $1,250,000

10th: $1,000,000

Lowest scoring average in a PGA Tour season since 2000



2007 — Tiger Woods: 67.79

2000 — Tiger Woods: 67.79

2009 — Tiger Woods :68.05

2006 — Tiger Woods: 68.11

2003 — Tiger Woods: 68.42

2023 — Scottie Scheffler: 68.52

2002 — Tiger Woods: 68.56

2003 — Vijay Singh: 68.65 — Patrick McDonald (@AmateurStatus) August 22, 2023

11th: $950,000

12th: $900,000

13th: $850,000

14th: $800,000

15th: $760,000

16th: $720,000

17th: $700,000

18th: $680,000

19th: $660,000

20th: $640,000

21st: $620,000

22nd: $600,000

23rd: $580,000

24th: $565,000

25th: $550,000

26th: $540,000

27th: $530,000

28th: $520,000

29th: $510,000

30th: $500,000

An important final note — these figures are not actually Tour Championship prize money per se. Rather, they represent FedEx Cup payouts for the entire season of the competition; the Tour Championship simply represents the final event on the calendar. As a result, though just the top 30 golfers in the standings are competing this week at East Lake, 150 players will receive some share of the $75 million FedEx Cup prize money pool, with no bag smaller than $85,000.

All told, 125 competitors are guaranteed a six-figure check, but in one strict sense, the “official” Tour Championship payout is still zero. All that work for nothing, Scottie Scheffler! What a racket.