About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Execs & Entrepreneurs June 6, 2023
Russell Steinberg
Russell Steinberg

PGA Tour-LIV Golf Merger Shocker Means the Sport Will Never Be the Same

Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images
As part of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger, the two sides will end all pending litigation. What happens next will be unprecedented for the game.

In a stunning moment for one of the world’s oldest sports, the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf have agreed to merge, the two sides announced on Tuesday.

They have come to a deal that will combine the PGA Tour and LIV into a single, for-profit entity under a yet-to-be-determined name. The deal will also include the DP World Tour, the European branch of the PGA Tour.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

The merger, which CNBC first reported, comes despite a pending antitrust case between the two parties. Several former PGA Tour golfers, most notably Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, and Bryson DeChambeau, first brought the suit against the PGA Tour after it banned them from tour events. As Boardroom’s Daniel Marcus detailed, the golfers assert that in doing so, the organization was illegally exerting its influence, both breaching their contracts and violating federal antitrust laws.

As part of the deal, the two sides will dissolve all pending litigation.

While we wait for details to emerge, the move is sure to draw its share of criticism from golf fans. With Saudi Arabia’s sovereign Public Investment Fund backing LIV Golf, a merger would irrevocably put the PGA Tour into bed with certain individuals with questionable ties and an expanding portfolio of sports-washing endeavors.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but the Public Investment Fund is expected to invest billions of new capital into the merger, CNBC reports.

For his part, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is choosing to focus on the on-course product and the growth of the sport. As he said in a press release:

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love. This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour history, legacy, and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV – including the team golf concept – to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners, and fans.  Going forward, fans can be confident that we will, collectively, deliver on the promise we’ve always made – to promote competition of the best in professional golf and that we are committed to securing and driving the game’s future.”

The release also detailed that the PIF will have the exclusive right to further invest in the new association. That gives them a right of first refusal on any capital that may be invested. The PGA Tour, meanwhile, will appoint a majority of the Board of Directors and hold a majority voting interest.

The full Board of Directors will be announced at a later date, but PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan will serve as Chairman and Monahan will be CEO.

Expect more details to come soon.

Read More:

PGA TourLIV GolfSaudi Public Investment FundGolfPGA
About The Author
Russell Steinberg
Russell Steinberg
Russell Steinberg
Russell Steinberg is an editor and writer at Boardroom. He came to the brand in 2021 with a decade of experience in sports journalism, primarily covering college basketball at SB Nation as a writer, reporter, and blog manager. In a previous life, he worked as a social media strategist and copywriter, handling accounts ranging from sports retail to luxury hotels and financial technology. Though he has mastered the subtweet, he kindly requests you @ him next time.