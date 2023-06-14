2023 US Open: Who’s Getting Paid in LA?

There’s more than $17.5 million in US Open prize money up for grabs, as the world’s best are loading up for a long few days of golf at Los Angeles Country Club.
Now that the shock of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger has worn off a bit, it’s time to get down to some golf.
And what better way to move on than with a major?
The 123rd US Open Championship tees off Thursday with 156 of the game’s best golfers navigating the many twists and turns of the North Course at LACC — for the first time ever. It’s the third major championship of the season, and for the first time in 75 years, the most beautiful game is happening in Hollywood.
Boardroom has all the details on the game’s return to tinsel town, as well as which players could make some noise and just how much 2023 US Open prize money is on the line for top finishers.
US Open Prize Money 2023
It’s unclear if the recent merger will have an immediate impact on the size of prize pools, but with the PGA putting up more money for its players in previous majors, it’s only fair to assume this year’s prize pool will be greater than the $17.5 million from 2022.
That means the golfer sitting at the top of the leaderboard come Sunday will realize more than $3.1 million in winnings, with more than $1.9 million going to the runner-up. The official prize purse for the tournament is typically announced after the event has started.
So, here’s a ballpark of what the top five finishers can expect for prize payouts based on last year’s numbers.
Estimated 2023 US Open Prize Money Payouts
- First Place: $3,150,000
- Second Place: $1,890,000
- Third Place: $1,190,000
- Fourth Place: $840,000
- Fifth Place: $700,000
Even if the prize pool doesn’t increase, it’s a far cry from the winnings given to the first US Open champion Horace Rawlins in September 1895 at Newport Golf Club in Rhode Island. Rawlins won $150 and earned a gold champion’s medal as well as possession of the championship sterling silver cup for one year.
But, in addition to a paycheck and FedEx Cup points, the winner also receives custody of the US Open Trophy for one year, as well as the following perks:
- A US Open exemption for the next 10 years
- An invitation to the next five Masters Tournaments
- An invitation to the next five Open Championships, conducted by The R&A
- An invitation to the next five PGA Championships
- An invitation to the next five Players Championships
- Exempt status on the PGA Tour for five years
- The Jack Nicklaus Medal, and a replica trophy
So who’s walking away with this windfall of riches?
Who’s Winning the US Open?
While players from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are still trying to figure out exactly what’s going on, it’s fair to assume all the off-course drama will subside come Thursday.
Oddsmakers have defending US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick in the mix, along with 2021 champ Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler — both of which are first and second in the FedEx Cup standings, respectively.
And there are plenty of LIV golfers drawing interest as well.
Phil Mickelson, who has been runner-up in the event an incredible six times, will attempt to become only the sixth man to complete a career Grand Slam by winning the US Open. Brooks Koepka, who picked up his fifth major championship victory at last month’s PGA Championship, is also projected to play well.
Here’s a look at futures odds to win the tournament from FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel Betting Odds to Win The US Open
Numbers reflect pre-tournament odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 14, 2023. Live odds will update throughout the tournament.
Scottie Scheffler +600
Jon Rahm +1100
Brooks Koepka +1200
Rory McIlroy +1500
Viktor Hovland +1700
Patrick Cantlay +1700
Xander Schauffele +1900
Jordan Spieth +2400
Cameron Smith +3000
Matt Fitzpatrick +3200
Tyrrell Hatton +3400
Max Homa +3200
Collin Morikawa +3400
Tony Finau +3400
Justin Rose +4100
Bryson DeChambeau +4100
Dustin Johnson +4100
Tommy Fleetwood +4400
Justin Thomas +4800
Hideki Matsuyama +4800
Cameron Young +4800
Rickie Fowler +4800
