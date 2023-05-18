Defending PGA Championship champion Justin Thomas gets a practice round in ahead of this weekend's tournament. (Maddie Meyer/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Golf’s greats are getting together at Oak Hill for the next four days, competing for more than $15 million in prize money. Boardroom has all the details on player favorites and the prize pool at the 2023 PGA Championship.

The world’s top golfers — from both the PGA and LIV tours — are ready to roll in Rochester, New York, for the 105th edition of the PGA Championship.

It’s the second major of the golf season, and it’s anyone’s guess who will rise to the occasion at Oak Hill.

Defending champion Justin Thomas is in the mix, as is 2023 Masters champ Jon Rahm. Scottie Scheffler is seemingly always in the hunt and Jordan Spieth needs only the Wanamaker Trophy to complete a career Grand Slam.

And as if player storylines aren’t enough, don’t count out this course.

It’s the fourth time Oak Hill Golf Course will have hosted the major, but it’s been more than a decade, and the course has undergone some major changes that may make this tournament particularly tumultuous.

Get ready for a great few days of golf.

But before we look at the lineup of favorites for this year’s tournament, let’s see just how much PGA Championship prize money is up for grabs for those who finish at the top of the leaderboard come Sunday.

Before the 105th edition of the #PGAChamp gets underway tomorrow, here are 10 interesting facts you should know ⤵️ — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 17, 2023

PGA Championship Prize Money 2023

The official prize pool for the 2023 PGA Championship has yet to be revealed, but it’s fair to expect organizers will go above and beyond last year’s $15 million purse.

Not only was last year’s purse larger than the year previous, but the PGA Tour has promised to put up even more prize money this year, and the LIV Tour appears flush with cash. So, it’s relatively safe to assume this year’s PGA Championship purse will be bigger and better.

However, If nothing changes from 2022, the winner’s share will come in at $2.7 million, while the runner-up will claim $1.6 million.

Here’s a look at how the top five finishers will fare in terms of prize money:

Estimated Prize Money Payouts at the 2023 PGA Championship

First Place : $2,700,000

: $2,700,000 Second Place : $1,620,000

: $1,620,000 Third Place : $1,020,000

: $1,020,000 Fourth Place : $720,000

: $720,000 Fifth Place: $600,000

Even coming in at the bottom of the final field of 78 means a paycheck — last year’s last-place finisher earned $23,700.

And of course, we’ve come a long way since the PGA Championship first teed off in 1916, when the winner could expect $500 for his efforts.

Lastly, in addition to cash, the champion will walk away with the Wanamaker Trophy — a 27-pound metallic award that’s arguably the sport’s biggest and most iconic trophy.

Gene Sarazen with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning his third PGA Championship (and sixth of seven Majors) in 1933 🏆 pic.twitter.com/2UZVkPnPsS — Golf Monthly (@GolfMonthly) May 17, 2023

Who’s Winning The PGA Championship?

There’s a ton of talent in the tee box this year as the PGA Championship boasts a full field of 156 golfers — nearly doubling the 88-player, limited-field Masters in April.

As mentioned earlier, all the usual suspects — Rahm, Thomas, Scheffler, and Speith — are among the favorites, but so too are several golfers from LIV.

Phil Mickelson, along with 16 other pros playing for the Saudi-backed golf league, is expected to compete and will be looking to continue the surge from an impressive showing earlier this spring at Augusta where he and two other LIV golfers finished in the top six. Mickelson was co-runner-up with Brooks Koepka.

And no, the GOAT (Tiger Woods) won’t be in attendance this year due to injury.

Tee times for Round 1 of the PGA Championship



All times EDT#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/ap0yDSgvSh — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) May 17, 2023

Here’s a look at futures odds to win the tournament from FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel Betting Odds to Win The PGA Championship

Numbers reflect pre-tournament odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of May 18, 2023. Live odds will update throughout the tournament.