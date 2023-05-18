Golf’s greats are getting together at Oak Hill for the next four days, competing for more than $15 million in prize money. Boardroom has all the details on player favorites and the prize pool at the 2023 PGA Championship.
The world’s top golfers — from both the PGA and LIV tours — are ready to roll in Rochester, New York, for the 105th edition of the PGA Championship.
It’s the second major of the golf season, and it’s anyone’s guess who will rise to the occasion at Oak Hill.
Defending champion Justin Thomas is in the mix, as is 2023 Masters champ Jon Rahm. Scottie Scheffler is seemingly always in the hunt and Jordan Spieth needs only the Wanamaker Trophy to complete a career Grand Slam.
And as if player storylines aren’t enough, don’t count out this course.
It’s the fourth time Oak Hill Golf Course will have hosted the major, but it’s been more than a decade, and the course has undergone some major changes that may make this tournament particularly tumultuous.
Get ready for a great few days of golf.
But before we look at the lineup of favorites for this year’s tournament, let’s see just how much PGA Championship prize money is up for grabs for those who finish at the top of the leaderboard come Sunday.
PGA Championship Prize Money 2023
The official prize pool for the 2023 PGA Championship has yet to be revealed, but it’s fair to expect organizers will go above and beyond last year’s $15 million purse.
Not only was last year’s purse larger than the year previous, but the PGA Tour has promised to put up even more prize money this year, and the LIV Tour appears flush with cash. So, it’s relatively safe to assume this year’s PGA Championship purse will be bigger and better.
However, If nothing changes from 2022, the winner’s share will come in at $2.7 million, while the runner-up will claim $1.6 million.
Here’s a look at how the top five finishers will fare in terms of prize money:
Estimated Prize Money Payouts at the 2023 PGA Championship
- First Place: $2,700,000
- Second Place: $1,620,000
- Third Place: $1,020,000
- Fourth Place: $720,000
- Fifth Place: $600,000
Even coming in at the bottom of the final field of 78 means a paycheck — last year’s last-place finisher earned $23,700.
And of course, we’ve come a long way since the PGA Championship first teed off in 1916, when the winner could expect $500 for his efforts.
Lastly, in addition to cash, the champion will walk away with the Wanamaker Trophy — a 27-pound metallic award that’s arguably the sport’s biggest and most iconic trophy.
Who’s Winning The PGA Championship?
There’s a ton of talent in the tee box this year as the PGA Championship boasts a full field of 156 golfers — nearly doubling the 88-player, limited-field Masters in April.
As mentioned earlier, all the usual suspects — Rahm, Thomas, Scheffler, and Speith — are among the favorites, but so too are several golfers from LIV.
Phil Mickelson, along with 16 other pros playing for the Saudi-backed golf league, is expected to compete and will be looking to continue the surge from an impressive showing earlier this spring at Augusta where he and two other LIV golfers finished in the top six. Mickelson was co-runner-up with Brooks Koepka.
And no, the GOAT (Tiger Woods) won’t be in attendance this year due to injury.
Here’s a look at futures odds to win the tournament from FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel Betting Odds to Win The PGA Championship
Numbers reflect pre-tournament odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of May 18, 2023. Live odds will update throughout the tournament.
Scottie Scheffler +750
Jon Rahm +850
Rory McIlroy +1300
Xander Schauffele +1700
Patrick Cantlay +1900
Brooks Koepka +2100
Tony Finau +2100
Dustin Johnson +2400
Jason Day +2900
Cameron Young +3200
Viktor Hovland +3200
Justin Thomas +3200
Collin Morikawa +3400
Cameron Smith +3400
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3400
Sungjae Im +3600
Max Homa +3600
Jordan Spieth +3600
Sam Burns +4600
Tyrrell Hatton +4600
Rickie Fowler +5500
Tommy Fleetwood +5500
