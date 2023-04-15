PGA Tour Putting Up Major Prize Money in 2023

Rory McIlroy hoists the FedEx Cup during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Fresh off a historic $18 million prize pool handed out at The Masters, the PGA Tour appears poised to continue handsomely rewarding its top performers in the year ahead.

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season may still be fresh out of the gate, but one thing is already clear: Players can expect plenty more opportunities to compete and far bigger paydays when they perform.

Indeed, the PGA is ponying up major prize money throughout 2023.

And if the recent increase in prize money at Augusta National isn’t enough proof, perhaps the tour’s latest announcement that it will reimagine its fall slate to include seven events with $56 million in prize money will convince you.

With three more major championships left on the calendar, not to mention the season-ending FedExCup playoffs in August, and now the 2023 FedExCup Fall coming up at the end of the year, we’re in for a truly rich season of golf.

Let’s take a look at all the exciting changes players (and fans) can expect as part of the reimagined fall season.

2023 FedExCup Fall Details & Prize Money

With a goal of “greater drama” and “more immediate consequence than ever before,” the PGA has unveiled an all-new look to its fall schedule.

We’re talking about seven official PGA Tour events with significant benefits for players looking to improve their positions in the priority ranking and secure additional playing opportunities for the 2024 FedExCup Season.

And don’t forget about the $56.6 million in prize money up for grabs across the many events.

Introducing a reimagined 2023 FedExCup Fall.



Seven events designed to provide greater drama and more immediate consequence than ever before. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 12, 2023

In addition to prize money, the benefits of winning during the FedExCup Fall include:

A two-year PGA TOUR exemption

500 FedExCup points

Entry to the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions and the PLAYERS Championship

Eligibility into those Major Championships that have invited PGA TOUR winners in the past.

Also new this year: players ranked No. 51 and below will carry their FedExCup points from the regular season and first playoffs event into the FedExCup Fall and continue to accumulate FedExCup Points to finalize eligibility for the 2024 season. Players who finish between 51 and 70 in the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List through the 2023 TOUR Championship will be exempt for 2024.

In announcing the changes, Tour officials insist the result will be more meaningful golf for fans and more chances to win and compete for players.

“Players have the chance to secure or improve their playing status and earn additional benefits for the following season, and we are confident a number of top performers will continue to support events that have traditionally fit into their respective schedules,” said PGA TOUR President Tyler Dennis. “We appreciate the commitment and support of all of our title sponsors and tournament organizers in working together to produce an exciting and meaningful conclusion to 2023.”

The FedExCup Fall begins at the Fortinet Championship (Sept. 11-17), followed by a three-week stretch of events in October: the Sanderson Farms Championship (Oct. 2-8), Shriners Children’s Open (Oct. 9-15), and ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (Oct. 16-22).

The back half of the fall schedule continues on Oct. 30 in Los Cabos, Mexico at the World Wide Technology Championship, followed by the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (Nov. 6-12) and The RSM Classic (Nov. 13-19).

But what about all the golf between then and now? It appears there is, in fact, much more green at stake than many realize.

All the Prize Money Available on the PGA Tour

The PGA Tour will make 38 stops in 2023, with a total prize pool approaching $460 million. Ca-ching.

Top 9 Masters Prize Money:



1. Rahm, $3.24M (PGA Tour)

T2. Mickelson, $1.58M (LIV)

T2. Koepka, 1.58M (LIV)

T4. Spieth, $744K (PGA Tour)

T4. Reed, $744K (LIV)

T4. Henley, $744K (PGA Tour)

T7. Young, $580K (PGA Tour)

T7. Hovland, $580K (PGA Tour)

9. Theegala, $552K (PGA Tour) — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 9, 2023

While regular stops on the tour can boast anywhere between $3 to $9.5 million in prize money, larger events, such as the current RBC Heritage taking place in South Carolina, can mean anywhere from $15 million to $25 million in total prize money.

Believe it or not, these “elevated events” can mean more than most major events. The Players Championship, for example, boasts $25 million in prize money — the most in golf.

But what about the remaining major tournaments in the 2023 season?

If the $3 million bump in prize money at The 2023 Masters is any indication, we’re in for some serious prize pools at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and British Open.

Here’s a look at where things stand today, however, official prize money is typically announced the week of each major tournament.

2023 Masters Tournament – $18 million

– $18 million 2023 PGA Championship – $15 million (2022 figures)

– $15 million (2022 figures) 2023 U.S. Open – $17.5 million (2022 figures)

– $17.5 million (2022 figures) 2023 Open Championship – $14 million (2022 figures)

And don’t forget about the FedExCup Playoffs, which last year served up a $75 million pie.