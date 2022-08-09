The race is on for the biggest slice of the PGA Tour’s $75 million pie! Let’s talk FedEx Cup prize money as this year’s edition tees off on Aug. 11.

The PGA Tour thought it knew what a big bag was. If the majors aren’t rich enough for you, the Players Championship paid out $3.6 million to winner Cameron Smith in March — much more than the $2.5 million he pocketed for winning The Open Championship this summer, a win that also helped him to a No. 2 position on the FedEx Cup leaderboard.

Then, LIV Golf showed up and messed with the whole program, throwing around nine-figure guarantees to attract some of golf’s biggest stars. At each LIV Golf event, the individual winner gets $4 million, but can earn as much as $4.75 million if said winner is also a member of the best-performing four-man team. Even the fourth-place golfer earns over a million buckeroos.

But what LIV Golf doesn’t have (at least for now) is a three-leg end-of-season competition featuring a $75 million bag. Indeed, the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs are here! Let’s talk prize money payouts for the trio of events beginning Aug. 11 at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

FedEx Cup Prize Money 2022 by Event

All dollar figures via the PGA Tour.

Event No. 1: St. Jude Championship

Date: Aug. 11-14

Location: TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

Total prize money purse: $15,000,000

Event No. 2: BMW Championship

Date: Aug. 18-21

Location: Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Delaware

Total prize money purse: $15,000,000

Event No. 3: Tour Championship

Date: Aug. 25-28

Location: East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia

Total prize money purse: None (see below)

NOTE: The No. 1-ranked player in the FedEx Cup standings entering the Tour Championship begins the tournament at 10 under par. The No. 2 player begins at −8, No. 3 at −7, No. 4 at -6, and No. 5 at −5. The No. 6 through 10th-ranked players begin at −4. Players ranked 11th through 15 begin at −3.

Total FedEx Cup Payout for 2022

Cash prizes: $43,255,000

Deferred money: $31,745,000

OVERALL PURSE: $75,000,000

The top 30 FedEx Cup finishers receive a combination of (1) cash prize money and (2) money deferred into retirement accounts managed by the PGA Tour totaling:

Champion: $18,000,000

Runner-up: $6,500,000

3rd Place: $5,000,000

4th: $4,000,000

5th: $3,000,000

6th: $2,500,000

7th: $2,000,000

8th: $1,500,000

9th: $1,250,000

10th: $1,000,000

11th: $950,000

12th: $900,000

13th: $850,000

14th: $800,000

15th: $760,000 16th: $720,000

17th: $700,000

18th: $680,000

19th: $660,000

20th: $640,000

21st: $620,000

22nd: $600,000

23rd: $580,000

24th: $565,000

25th: $550,000

26th: $540,000

27th: $530,000

28th: $520,000

29th: $510,000

30th: $500,000

Golfers finishing between 31st and 150th in the FedEx Cup receive between $85,000 and $250,000 in deferred money.

The PGA Tour has accused a number of LIV Golf rebels of "fabricating an emergency" after they filed a lawsuit requesting the lifting of their suspensions in order to be able to play in the lucrative season-ending FedEx Cup Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/tAdBDxZo8a — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 9, 2022

2022 FedEx Cup Standings

Standings as of Aug. 8, 2022. Click here to view the latest FedEx Cup leaderboard.