The race is on for the biggest slice of the PGA Tour’s $75 million pie! Let’s talk FedEx Cup prize money as this year’s edition tees off on Aug. 11.
The PGA Tour thought it knew what a big bag was. If the majors aren’t rich enough for you, the Players Championship paid out $3.6 million to winner Cameron Smith in March — much more than the $2.5 million he pocketed for winning The Open Championship this summer, a win that also helped him to a No. 2 position on the FedEx Cup leaderboard.
Then, LIV Golf showed up and messed with the whole program, throwing around nine-figure guarantees to attract some of golf’s biggest stars. At each LIV Golf event, the individual winner gets $4 million, but can earn as much as $4.75 million if said winner is also a member of the best-performing four-man team. Even the fourth-place golfer earns over a million buckeroos.
But what LIV Golf doesn’t have (at least for now) is a three-leg end-of-season competition featuring a $75 million bag. Indeed, the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs are here! Let’s talk prize money payouts for the trio of events beginning Aug. 11 at TPC Southwind in Memphis.
FedEx Cup Prize Money 2022 by Event
All dollar figures via the PGA Tour.
Event No. 1: St. Jude Championship
Date: Aug. 11-14
Location: TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
Total prize money purse: $15,000,000
Event No. 2: BMW Championship
Date: Aug. 18-21
Location: Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Delaware
Total prize money purse: $15,000,000
Event No. 3: Tour Championship
Date: Aug. 25-28
Location: East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia
Total prize money purse: None (see below)
NOTE: The No. 1-ranked player in the FedEx Cup standings entering the Tour Championship begins the tournament at 10 under par. The No. 2 player begins at −8, No. 3 at −7, No. 4 at -6, and No. 5 at −5. The No. 6 through 10th-ranked players begin at −4. Players ranked 11th through 15 begin at −3.
Total FedEx Cup Payout for 2022
Cash prizes: $43,255,000
Deferred money: $31,745,000
OVERALL PURSE: $75,000,000
The top 30 FedEx Cup finishers receive a combination of (1) cash prize money and (2) money deferred into retirement accounts managed by the PGA Tour totaling:
Champion: $18,000,000
Runner-up: $6,500,000
3rd Place: $5,000,000
4th: $4,000,000
5th: $3,000,000
6th: $2,500,000
7th: $2,000,000
8th: $1,500,000
9th: $1,250,000
10th: $1,000,000
11th: $950,000
12th: $900,000
13th: $850,000
14th: $800,000
15th: $760,000
16th: $720,000
17th: $700,000
18th: $680,000
19th: $660,000
20th: $640,000
21st: $620,000
22nd: $600,000
23rd: $580,000
24th: $565,000
25th: $550,000
26th: $540,000
27th: $530,000
28th: $520,000
29th: $510,000
30th: $500,000
Golfers finishing between 31st and 150th in the FedEx Cup receive between $85,000 and $250,000 in deferred money.
2022 FedEx Cup Standings
Standings as of Aug. 8, 2022. Click here to view the latest FedEx Cup leaderboard.
- Scottie Scheffler (3,556 points)
- Cameron Smith (2,335)
- Sam Burns (2,275)
- Xander Schauffele (2,153)
- Patrick Cantlay (2,108)
- Rory McIlroy (2,104)
- Tony Finau (1,912)
- Justin Thomas (1,783)
- Cameron Young (1,774)
- Sungjae Im (1,733)
- Hideki Matsuyama (1,697)
- Will Zalatoris (1,680)
- Max Homa (1,625)
- Matt Fitzpatrick (1,596)
- Jordan Spieth (1,574)
- Jon Rahm (1,449)
- Tom Hoge (1,424)
- Billy Horschel (1,403)
- Viktor Hovland (1,314)
- Talor Gooch (1,302)