LIV Golf Prize Money & Purse Breakdown

Just how big are the record-setting purses from the so-called “Super Golf League”? Here’s your full LIV Golf prize money payout breakdown — including the $50 million end-of-season Team Championship.

Whether it’s a trial separation or a full-on, Kramer vs. Kramer-level divorce remains to be seen, but the club’s out of the Saudi-backed bag. The LIV Golf experiment is here — and the dollar signs the Saudi-backed breakaway tour is already tossing around are absolutely staggering.

Let’s put it this way. Justin Thomas won a terrific $2.16 million for winning golf’s last major, the 2022 PGA Championship. LIV Golf’s inaugural individual winner, Charl Schwartzel, is a full $4.75 million richer — $4 million for finishing first at England’s Centurion Club and an even $750,000 share of the $3 million that additionally goes to the winning four-player team.

And he didn’t even have to play 72 holes. (The “LIV” in LIV Golf is the Roman numeral 54, three rounds of 18 holes.)

With that in mind, that got us thinking — just how much LIV Golf prize money is on the line for each of its seven “regular season” events this year? How big of a purse is on the line in the team competition? Which special end-of-season championship payouts are on the line? You have questions, Boardroom has answers.

LIV Golf Purses & Prize Money Pool

Payouts for this season’s first seven events:

Each event features a total purse of $25,000,000 , including $20,000,000 in individual prize money based on traditional stroke play

, including in individual prize money based on traditional stroke play The first-place individual finisher wins $4,000,000 , with $2,125,000 for second, $1,500,000 for third, and $1,050,000 for fourth.

, with for second, for third, and for fourth. Every top-11 individual finisher receives at least $500,000 , every top-15 finisher receives at least $250,000 , and the last-place finish (48th overall) earns $120,000

, every top-15 finisher receives at least , and the last-place finish (48th overall) earns An additional $5,000,000 goes to the top three teams: $3,000,000 for first place, $1,500,000 for second, and $500,000 for third

Charl Schwartzel made $4.75M from this weekend's LIV Golf tournament, nearly 3x as much as he made from winning the 2011 Masters https://t.co/AUz9NA0nKZ — Lev Akabas (@LevAkabas) June 12, 2022

Special payouts following the first seven events:

Only players who participated in at least four of LIV Golf’s seven events are eligible for these prizes.

LIV Golf’s $30,000,000 individual championship purse will be awarded.

individual championship purse will be awarded. First place wins $18,000,000

Second place receives $8,000,000

Third place receives $4,000,000

Payouts for the eighth and final event, the 2022 Team Championship:

12 teams of four players will compete for the LIV Golf Team Championship purse of $50,000,000

The first-place team wins $16,000,000 split evenly four ways

split evenly four ways The 12th-place team receives $1,000,000

2022 LIV Golf Events

June 9-11: Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, UK

Individual winner: Charl Swartzel

Team winner: Stinger (Schwartzel, Hennie Du Plessis, Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen)

June 30-July 2: Pumpkin Ridge, Portland, Oregon

July 29-31: Trump National, Bedminster, New Jersey

Sept. 2-4: The International, Stoneham, Massachusetts

Sept. 16-18: Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Illinois

Oct. 7-9: Stonehill, Bangkok, Thailand

Oct. 14-16: Royal Greens, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Oct. 27-30 (Team Championship): Trump National, Doral, Florida