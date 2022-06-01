LIV Golf: Who’s Playing in the Saudi-backed Invitational Series?

The breakaway “Super Golf League” hosts its first event on June 9. Check out the full list of players due to participate, including two-time major winner Dustin Johnson.

A line was drawn in the sand. The PGA Tour raised the alarm. And now, the breakaway is officially happening. The first event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, a controversial promotion backed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, tees off on June 9 at England’s Centurion Club.

The two biggest names most directly linked to this so-called “Super Golf League” so far have been two-time major champion Greg Norman — not an active player himself, but the CEO of parent company LIV Golf Enterprises — and Phil Mickelson, who is not yet confirmed as a participant next week, but could be granted a reserve spot in the coming days.

Even without Phil, however, the field features some serious notables sure to give the PGA Tour several headaches. Let’s meet the players headed to the LIV Golf Invitational Series’ inaugural event to fight it out for upwards of $20 million in prize money, including Dustin Johnson and 15 of his fellow top 100-ranked players in the world.

LIV Golf: Players Participating at First Invitational Series Event

The following players are committed as of June 1 to take part in the inaugural “Super Golf League” event June 9 at the Centurion Club. The field is subject to change; players are listed in order of Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Dustin Johnson (No. 13 in OWGR)

Louis Oosthuizen (20)

Kevin Na (33)

Talor Gooch (35)

Sergio Garcia (54)

Pablo Larrazabal (65)

Richard Bland (66)

Matt Jones (68)

Shaun Norris (69)

Sam Horsfield (72)

Lee Westwood (74)

Ryo Kinoshita (87)

Ian Poulter (89)

Bernd Wiesberger (t-90)

Hudson Swafford (t-90)

Oliver Bekker (93)

It’s simple—DJ was offered a ridiculous sum of to play some golf tournaments. He’s already made $75 million on-course, probably as much off it. Sign the LIV deal and he can ride off into sunset with boatloads of cash. He doesn’t care about records or appearances. He said yes. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) June 1, 2022

Jinichiro Kozuma (103)

Scott Vincent (109)

Justin Harding (111)

Laurie Canter (114)

Branden Grace (118)

Charl Schwartzel (120)

Sadom Kaewkanjana (125)

Hennie Du Plessis (128)

Phachara Khongwatmai (133)

Sihwan Kim (138)

JC Ritchie (154)

Adrian Otaegui (162)

Hideto Tanihara (173)

Martin Kaymer (210)

Jediah Morgan (235)

Blake Windred (250)

TK Chantananuwat (272)

Wade Ormsby (276)

Peter Uihlein (319)

Graeme McDowell (376)

Turk Petit (706)

Oliver Fisher (979)

Andy Ogletree (1,324)

Chase Koepka (1,543)

David Puig (1,706)

James Piot (1,731)