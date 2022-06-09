Every Player Suspended by the PGA Tour for Joining LIV Golf

From Phil Mickelson to Sergio Garcia to Dustin Johnson and beyond, check out the full list of golfers handed PGA Tour suspensions for committing to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.
Well, it’s here! The LIV Golf Invitational Series, the breakaway golf competition backed by the largesse of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign Public Investment Fund, teed off for the very first time this week. The Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead just two dozen miles northwest of London plays host to the proceedings — and the PGA Tour isn’t happy about it.
In fact, the PGA Tour took the dramatic but utterly expected step Thursday of suspending 17 LIV Golf participants from future events, a list of names that includes Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, and Dustin Johnson.
As PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced in an official memo:
“These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they can’t demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities, and platform as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans, and our partners. You have made a different choice, which is to abide by the Tournament Regulations you agreed to when you accomplished the dream of earning a PGA Tour card and — more importantly — to compete as part of the preeminent organization in the world of professional golf.”
So, who are the golfers who have been handed PGA Tour suspensions as part of the ongoing LIV Golf fallout? Check out the full list below.
Golfers Given PGA Tour Suspensions for Joining the LIV Golf
Golfers who had not yet resigned PGA Tour membership
Talor Gooch
Matt Jones
Phil Mickelson
Andy Ogletree
Ian Poulter
Hudson Swafford
Peter Uihlein
Golfers who had previously resigned PGA Tour membership
Sergio Garcia
Branden Grace
Dustin Johnson
Martin Kaymer
Graeme McDowell
Kevin Na
Louis Oosthuizen
Turk Pettit
Charl Schwartzel
Lee Westwood
LIV Golf Tour Events
June 9-11: Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, UK
June 30-July 2: Pumpkin Ridge, Portland, Oregon
July 29-31: Trump National, Bedminster, New Jersey
Sept. 2-4: The International, Stoneham, Massachusetts
Sept. 16-18: Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Illinois
Oct. 7-9: Stonehill, Bangkok, Thailand
Oct. 14-16: Royal Greens, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Oct. 27-30 (Team Championship): Trump National, Doral, Florida