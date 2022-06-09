Every Player Suspended by the PGA Tour for Joining LIV Golf

From Phil Mickelson to Sergio Garcia to Dustin Johnson and beyond, check out the full list of golfers handed PGA Tour suspensions for committing to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

Well, it’s here! The LIV Golf Invitational Series, the breakaway golf competition backed by the largesse of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign Public Investment Fund, teed off for the very first time this week. The Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead just two dozen miles northwest of London plays host to the proceedings — and the PGA Tour isn’t happy about it.

In fact, the PGA Tour took the dramatic but utterly expected step Thursday of suspending 17 LIV Golf participants from future events, a list of names that includes Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, and Dustin Johnson.

As PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced in an official memo:

“These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they can’t demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities, and platform as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans, and our partners. You have made a different choice, which is to abide by the Tournament Regulations you agreed to when you accomplished the dream of earning a PGA Tour card and — more importantly — to compete as part of the preeminent organization in the world of professional golf.”

So, who are the golfers who have been handed PGA Tour suspensions as part of the ongoing LIV Golf fallout? Check out the full list below.

Golfers Given PGA Tour Suspensions for Joining the LIV Golf

Golfers who had not yet resigned PGA Tour membership

Talor Gooch

Matt Jones

Phil Mickelson

Andy Ogletree

Ian Poulter

Hudson Swafford

Peter Uihlein

Golfers who had previously resigned PGA Tour membership

Sergio Garcia

Branden Grace

Dustin Johnson

Martin Kaymer

Graeme McDowell

Kevin Na

Louis Oosthuizen

Turk Pettit

Charl Schwartzel

Lee Westwood

LIV Golf Tour Events

June 9-11: Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, UK

June 30-July 2: Pumpkin Ridge, Portland, Oregon

July 29-31: Trump National, Bedminster, New Jersey

Sept. 2-4: The International, Stoneham, Massachusetts

Sept. 16-18: Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Illinois

Oct. 7-9: Stonehill, Bangkok, Thailand

Oct. 14-16: Royal Greens, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Oct. 27-30 (Team Championship): Trump National, Doral, Florida