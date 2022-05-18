There’s $12 million on the line in golf’s second major championship of the season as the PGA’s best are swinging for stacks at Southern Hills.

The world’s best professional golfers are teeing off in Tulsa, Oklahoma this week for the 104th edition of the PGA Championship.

There’s no shortage of notable names competing in the 156-player field set to swing it out at Southern Hills Country Club, a tumultuous course that hasn’t hosted the PGA since Tiger Woods won in 2007.

While Woods will once again be in the mix, looking to build on his strong showing at the Masters, the tournament’s defending champion, Phil Mickelson, will not be in attendance to make a run at a repeat.

He may not share the same sort of global spotlight here and now, but don’t count out Scottie Scheffler — the world’s No. 1 golfer could easily punctuate his green jacket-winning performance with another big win.

With a whole lot on the line starting Thursday, let’s have a look at what’s at stake in the second major of the season, starting with eight figures’ worth of PGA Championship prize money.

2022 PGA Championship Prize Money

When the PGA Championship first teed off in 1916, the winner could expect $500 for his efforts to go along with the 27-pound Wanamaker Trophy. Flash forward more than a century and whoever wins at Southern Hills this weekend can expect millions more in purse winnings.

This year, the winner’s share comes in at $2.16 million, marking the second consecutive year the champion has received a sum above $2 million.

All told, an overall prize pool of $12 million means that anyone who makes the cut for the final field of 70 golfers will walk away with a guaranteed payday. Here’s a look at the how the top five finishers will fare in terms of prize money:

First Place : $2,160,000

: $2,160,000 Second Place : $1,296,000

: $1,296,000 Third Place : $816,000

: $816,000 Fourth Place : $576,000

: $576,000 Fifth Place: $480,000

By comparison, the golfer who finishes dead last in the final field of 70 won’t walk away empty-handed. Simply making the weekend cut means a payday of no less than $19,600.

Who’s Winning the PGA Championship?

Let’s not kid ourselves — all eyes will undoubtedly be on Tiger starting Thursday, but the former champ is considered a long shot (+7000) to take home the trophy.

The odds-on favorites to claim the crown include 2021 US Open champion Jon Rahm, and Scheffler (both +1200), however, Rory Mcllroy and Justin Thomas (both +1600) aren’t far behind in pre-tournament betting odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

And of course, we’ll be watching Jordan Spieth (+1700) in his quest to complete a career grand slam.

Only five players in history have achieved the feat, the most recent being Tiger — making it another great storyline for Southern Hills.

Here’s a full look at who’s in the running to win it all.

FanDuel 2022 PGA Championship Odds

