It’s the biggest prize in sports, and it’s finally here. Get set for the World Cup final with a big France vs. Argentina prediction, plus the latest odds and insights courtesy of FanDuel.
And just like that, we’re down to two. The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with host nation Qatar — who, let’s be honest, had no business hosting or otherwise being in this tournament at all — getting blanked by Ecuador on Nov. 20. Four weeks later, only 2018 champions France and 2014 runners-up Argentina remain.
South America vs. Europe. Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappé. Messi vs. history, for that matter.
No pressure, guys.
Ahead of Sunday’s bang-bang finale for the single biggest prize in sports, let’s deliver a fearless Argentina vs. France prediction and run through the latest odds and props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Argentina vs. France: Odds to Win
To lift the 2022 World Cup
France: -106
Argentina: -110
Moneyline (after 90 minutes + injury time)
France: +180
Argentina: +175
Draw: +200
Draw no bet (after 90 minutes + injury time)
France: -110
Argentina: -115
France-Argentina Game Props
Over/under total goals
OVER 1.5: -225
UNDER: 1.5: +182
OVER 2.5: +140
UNDER 2.5: -172
OVER 3.5: +380
UNDER 3.5: -550
Both teams to score?
Yes: -102
No: -126
Both teams to score AND over/under 2.5 goals
YES and OVER 2.5: +170
YES and UNDER 2.5: +500
NO and OVER 2.5: +1200
NO and UNDER 2.5: -105
Number of corner kicks:
UNDER 8: +120
EXACTLY 8: +500
OVER 8: -105
FRA vs. ARG Player Prop Bets
First goalscorer
- Lionel Messi: +430
- Kylian Mbappé: +550
- NO GOALSCORER: +650
- Lautaro Martínez: +750
- Julian Álvarez: +750
- Olivier Giroud: +750
- Paulo Dybala: +850
- Marcus Thuram: +850
- Antoine Griezmann: +1000
- Angel Correa: +1000
- Randal Kolo Muani: +1000
- Papu Gómez: +1000
- Angel Di Maria: +1100
- Ousmane Dembélé: +1200
- Kingsley Coman: +1200
- Jordan Veretout: +1600
- Alexis Mac Allister: +1600
Anytime goalscorer
- Lionel Messi: +175
- Kylian Mbappé: +210
- Julian Álvarez: +300
- Olivier Giroud: +310
- Lautaro Martínez: +320
- Marcus Thuram: +350
- Paulo Dybala: +350
- Randal Kolo Muani: +410
- Angel Correa: +430
- Papu Gómez: +430
- Antoine Griezmann: +430
- Angel Di Maria: +490
- Ousmane Dembélé: +500
- Kingsley Coman: +500
- Jordan Veretout: +650
- Alexis Mac Allister: +700
- Matteo Guendouzi: +850
- Thiago Almada: +900
- Theo Hernandez: +900
- Leandro Paredes: +950
- Rodrigo De Paul: +950
- Eduardo Camavinga: +1000
- Enzo Fernandez: +1000
- Exequiel Palacios: +1000
- Adrien Rabiot: +1000
Argentina vs. France Prediction & Best Bet
As Devon Planata writes at TheDuel:
This will be the 13th meeting between France and Argentina on the international stage. Argentina has won six of the first 12 matchups while France has been victorious in three, along with a trio of ties along the way. Having said that, it was the French who won most recently, snagging a 4-3 victory in the 2018 World Cup’s Round of 16.
Although France has the advantage of being the reigning champion, I like Argentina winning this one. It’s important to remember that the Argentinians are 4-1-0 (W-D-L) in their last five matches against Les Bleus, outscoring the French by a total of 9-5 in that span.
There’s also the fact that Argentina is extra motivated by the opportunity of winning Messi his first-ever World Cup. Sometimes, motivation like that transcends skill and even though France is more than capable of winning another title, it seems like Argentina won’t let anything stand in its way of the gold.
FRANCE VS. ARGENTINA FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: ARG 2, FRA 1
BEST BET: Argentina ML (+175)
