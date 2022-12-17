It’s the biggest prize in sports, and it’s finally here. Get set for the World Cup final with a big France vs. Argentina prediction, plus the latest odds and insights courtesy of FanDuel.

And just like that, we’re down to two. The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with host nation Qatar — who, let’s be honest, had no business hosting or otherwise being in this tournament at all — getting blanked by Ecuador on Nov. 20. Four weeks later, only 2018 champions France and 2014 runners-up Argentina remain.

South America vs. Europe. Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappé. Messi vs. history, for that matter.

No pressure, guys.

Ahead of Sunday’s bang-bang finale for the single biggest prize in sports, let’s deliver a fearless Argentina vs. France prediction and run through the latest odds and props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Argentina vs. France: Odds to Win

To lift the 2022 World Cup

France: -106

Argentina: -110

Moneyline (after 90 minutes + injury time)

France: +180

Argentina: +175

Draw: +200

Draw no bet (after 90 minutes + injury time)

France: -110

Argentina: -115

France-Argentina Game Props

Over/under total goals

OVER 1.5: -225

UNDER: 1.5: +182

OVER 2.5: +140

UNDER 2.5: -172

OVER 3.5: +380

UNDER 3.5: -550

Both teams to score?

Yes: -102

No: -126

Both teams to score AND over/under 2.5 goals

YES and OVER 2.5: +170

YES and UNDER 2.5: +500

NO and OVER 2.5: +1200

NO and UNDER 2.5: -105

Number of corner kicks:

UNDER 8: +120

EXACTLY 8: +500

OVER 8: -105

FRA vs. ARG Player Prop Bets

First goalscorer

Lionel Messi : +430

: +430 Kylian Mbappé : +550

: +550 NO GOALSCORER : +650

: +650 Lautaro Martínez : +750

: +750 Julian Álvarez : +750

: +750 Olivier Giroud : +750

: +750 Paulo Dybala : +850

: +850 Marcus Thuram : +850

: +850 Antoine Griezmann : +1000

: +1000 Angel Correa : +1000

: +1000 Randal Kolo Muani : +1000

: +1000 Papu Gómez : +1000

: +1000 Angel Di Maria : +1100

: +1100 Ousmane Dembél é : +1200

: +1200 Kingsley Coman : +1200

: +1200 Jordan Veretout : +1600

: +1600 Alexis Mac Allister: +1600

Anytime goalscorer

Lionel Messi : +175

: +175 Kylian Mbappé : +210

: +210 Julian Álvarez : +300

: +300 Olivier Giroud : +310

: +310 Lautaro Martínez : +320

: +320 Marcus Thuram : +350

: +350 Paulo Dybala: +350

Randal Kolo Muani : +410

: +410 Angel Correa : +430

: +430 Papu Gómez : +430

: +430 Antoine Griezmann : +430

: +430 Angel Di Maria : +490

: +490 Ousmane Dembé lé : +500

: +500 Kingsley Coman : +500

: +500 Jordan Veretout : +650

: +650 Alexis Mac Allister : +700

: +700 Matteo Guendouzi : +850

: +850 Thiago Almada : +900

: +900 Theo Hernandez : +900

: +900 Leandro Paredes : +950

: +950 Rodrigo De Paul : +950

: +950 Eduardo Camavinga : +1000

: +1000 Enzo Fernandez : +1000

: +1000 Exequiel Palacios : +1000

: +1000 Adrien Rabiot: +1000

Argentina vs. France Prediction & Best Bet

As Devon Planata writes at TheDuel:

This will be the 13th meeting between France and Argentina on the international stage. Argentina has won six of the first 12 matchups while France has been victorious in three, along with a trio of ties along the way. Having said that, it was the French who won most recently, snagging a 4-3 victory in the 2018 World Cup’s Round of 16.

Although France has the advantage of being the reigning champion, I like Argentina winning this one. It’s important to remember that the Argentinians are 4-1-0 (W-D-L) in their last five matches against Les Bleus, outscoring the French by a total of 9-5 in that span.

There’s also the fact that Argentina is extra motivated by the opportunity of winning Messi his first-ever World Cup. Sometimes, motivation like that transcends skill and even though France is more than capable of winning another title, it seems like Argentina won’t let anything stand in its way of the gold.

FRANCE VS. ARGENTINA FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: ARG 2, FRA 1

BEST BET: Argentina ML (+175)

. . .

RIP Grant Wahl.

