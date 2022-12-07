Ousmane Dembélé Salary & Contract Breakdown

The prolific winger keeps flying high for club and country — let’s dive into FC Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé contract particulars.

Everything about Ousmane Dembélé embodies the definition of pace. He’s a lighting-quick attacker who has consistently garnered interest for his services from clubs worldwide. In 2017, Borussia Dortmund quickly sold him to FC Barcelona for over $100 million after just his second season playing at the senior level. At the club level and for the French national team, he is rapidly learning how to dominate the right flank while flashing legit chemistry alongside Kylian Mbappé.

At the age of 25, the stage is set for Dembele and Mbappé to dominate in international competition for the next decade or more if health concerns don’t get out of hand — injuries are the only factor that slows the Frenchman down. Expected to thrive at Barcelona, he has undergone a series of hamstring injuries, missing over 100 games for the club over a five-year span.

Dembélé has since signed a new contract with the Catalan club, locking him in at Camp Nou until 2024. However, Barcelona’s financial woes, alongside his injury history, don’t write off the possibility of a transfer in the future. The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has become the catalyst for driving up the value of good players should they change clubs during the January transfer market.

For now, let’s set the stage by examining all of Barça’s Ousmane Dembélé contract and salary details as things currently stand in Catalonia.

Ousmane Dembélé Contract Details & Wages

All financial figures via Capology.

Years: 2

Total value: $24,900,000

Salary per year: $12,451,097

Weekly wages: $239,444

Free agency: 2024

Dembélé Salary Notes

Dembélé has earned an estimated gross of $89,833,065 in salary in his playing career.

FC Barcelona’s 2022-23 wage bill is currently $328,304,0412, with Dembélé accounting for approximately 4.07% of that spending.

Dembélé is No. 9 on the list of highest-paid players at Barça this season.

Ousmane Dembélé Transfer History

Aug. 2017: Borussia Dortumund (Germany – Bundesliga) to Barcelona (Spain – La Liga)

Transfer Fee: $144,840,000

Jul. 2016: Rennes (France – Ligue 1) to Borussia Dortmund (Germany – Bundesliga)

Transfer Fee: $36,210,000

