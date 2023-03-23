Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is on a trajectory toward superstardom. Boardroom breaks down his current contract.

The NBA has an abundance of young, talented players under the age of 25. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is among the best of them, and his ascension toward the highest levels of stardom is evident.

The Ant Man has had his share of highlight moments and productive games at the tender age of 21. He’s even appeared in a movie. Already in his third year, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft was able to make his first All-Star appearance this season.

As a top pick, Edwards has a nice-sized entry-level contract; Minnesota has him through 2024 under a four-year, $44 million deal. Boardroom takes a look at the numbers of it.

Anthony Edwards Contract Details and Salary

All figures courtesy of Spotrac.

Years: 4

Total value: $44,271,137

Average annual value: $11,067,784

Guaranteed at signing: $20,002,920

Free agency: 2024

As Edwards’ third year ends, talks toward a rookie extension will heat up. The club has already exercised his option for next season, and Edwards is eligible for a max new deal valued at five years and approximately $195 million. It is very likely that his average annual contract value will multiply a couple of times over once his new deal gets ironed out. Edwards has increased his production each year — his scoring output has gone up each year. Look for him to be among the league’s best very soon.

Anthony Edwards’ Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

NBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022-23: $30,736,320

TOTAL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2024 SEASON: $44,271,137