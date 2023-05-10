Who’s staying, who’s going? Here’s everything you need to know about all of this offseason’s upcoming Knicks free agents, plus their contract options for 2023-24.
These days, the New York Knicks are fun again. The Bing Bonginest team in the NBA has rebuilt an identity and revitalized its fan culture from Madison Square Garden and all points beyond under Tom Thibodeau, returning as an annual fixture in the postseason after several years in the wilderness.
To help matters, key pieces like Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson are locked on attractive extensions, ensuring that this Big Apple core stays intact for several more seasons to come.
However, like every team in the NBA, front office bosses Scott Perry and Leon Rose and the Knickerbockers will have a few key roster decisions to make heading into the summer if they want to keep all these Bings Bonging.
With that in mind, it’s time to roll through all the 2023 Knicks free agents coming up this summer, as well as their contract options currently on the books for 2023-24.
New York Knicks Free Agents 2023
All salary figures via HoopsHype.
SG Trevor Keels
- Type: Restricted
- Age: 19
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $520,589 (two-way)
- 2022-23 salary: $520,589
PG Duane Washington Jr.
- Type: Restricted
- Age: 23
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $119,911 (two-way)
- 2022-23 salary: $119,911
NOTE: The Phoenix Suns paid Washington $508,891 before waiving him on Feb. 1, 2023.
New York Knicks Contract Options for 2023-24
Knicks salary figures via Spotrac.
SG Josh Hart
- Type: Player option
- Age: 28
- Active contract: 3 years, $37,920,000
- 2023-24 option value: $12,960,000
PG Derrick Rose
- Type: Team option
- Age: 34
- Active contract: 3 years, $43,562,189
- 2023-24 option value: $15,596,339
PG Miles McBride
- Type: Team option
- Age: 22
- Active contract: 3 years, $4,324,872
- 2023-24 option value: $1,836,096
