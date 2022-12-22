Julius Randle Contract & Salary Breakdown

After an All-Star campaign in 2020-21, Julius Randle signed an extension with the New York Knicks. Boardroom looks at his recent contract with the team.

Julius Randle is in his fourth season with the New York Knicks. While the team has done very little to shed the constant ridicule it has received for the better part of two decades, there have been a few bright spots during Randle’s time here. In 2020-21, Randle led the Knicks to host a playoff series for the first time since 2012, and he was named an All-Star for the first time. He also won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award in a season in which he averaged over 24 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists a night. The Knicks were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference that year, losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs in five games.

Despite a rough 2021-22 season where the Knicks missed the postseason, Randle and the Knicks agreed to stay together. He signed a four-year, $117 million contract that will keep him in Madison Square Garden until after the 2026 season. The deal comes with a player option after the third year, worth over $29 million.

Randle is on his third team in his eight seasons, after being drafted seventh overall by the Lakers in 2014 and then signing with the Pelicans and playing there for the 2018-19 season. He then declined the second year of his contract in New Orleans to become a free agent again, paving his path to New York.

Boardroom takes a look at the numbers on his recent deal with the Knicks.

Julius Randle Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4

Total value: $117,089,280

Total guaranteed at signing: $106,444,800

Average annual value: $29,272,320

Free agency: 2025 (opt-out); 2026 (after player option, unrestricted)

Upcoming annual salary earnings:

2022-23: $23,760,000

2023-24: $25,660,800

2024-25: $27,561,600

2025-26: $29,462,400 (player option)

Randle’s new deal comes with a couple incentives. Should he play over 65 games and make the All-Star team in any year during the deal, he’ll receive a bonus of over a million dollars. The 2022-23 season has gone well so far for Randle and the Knicks. While a lot of the success can be attributed to the newest addition Jalen Brunson, his presence has allowed Randle to play with more decisiveness. Having a floor leader like Brunson there means Randle doesn’t have to initiate the offense as much–making him more efficient and the team less stagnant.

Julius Randle’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NBA EARNINGS THRU 2022-23: $103,411,962

ESTIMATED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2025-26: $184,206,762 (requires exercising player option)

