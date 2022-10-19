Breaking down the upcoming Phoenix Suns free agents this summer, including imminent RFA Cam Johnson and unrestricted Jae Crowder.

The Phoenix Suns had to go through some things in the run-up to the 2022-23 NBA season. An eye-popping ESPN report detailing widespread workplace misconduct centered on managing partner Robert Sarver had hung over them since November, and a scathing set of findings from the subsequent independent investigation commissioned by the NBA ensured that a quiet summer was not going to be strictly achievable in the Valley.

The result was not organizational paralysis, however. Over the course of the offseason, the team also found the time and space to hand out over $450 million in contracts to Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Those deals, combined with the fact that Chris Paul will turn 38 before the campaign ends, only make the future outlook for James Jones’ front office all the more intriguing.

So, even though the 2023 NBA Finals are some ways away, we’re already a bit curious about how the Suns’ offseason landscape is shaping up in these strange, strange days of #SarverPurgatory.

Let’s check out the upcoming Phoenix Suns free agents for the 2023 NBA offseason.

Unrestricted Suns Free Agents for the 2023 Offseason

All salary figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

1. C Bismack Biyombo

Age : 30

: 30 Bird rights : Early

: Early Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,905,851

: 1 year, $2,905,851 2022-23 salary: $2,905,851

2. SF Jae Crowder

Age : 32

: 32 Bird rights : Yes

: Yes Expiring contract : 3 years, $29,162,700

3 years, $29,162,700 2022-23 salary: $10,183,800

3. SG Damion Lee

Age : 30

30 Bird rights : No

: No Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,133,278

1 year, $2,133,278 2022-23 salary: $2,133,278

4. SF Josh Okogie

Age : 24

: 24 Bird rights : No

: No Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,968,175

1 year, $1,968,175 2022-23 salary: $1,968,175

5. PF Dario Saric

Age : 28

28 Bird rights : Yes

: Yes Expiring contract : 3 years, $27,000,000

3 years, $27,000,000 2022-23 salary: $9,240,000

Restricted Suns Free Agents for 2023

1. SF Cam Johnson

Age : 26

26 Bird rights : Yes

: Yes Expiring contract : 4 years, $18,593,499

4 years, $18,593,499 2022-23 salary: $5,887,899

“I think you have to separate the business side from the personal side. And the fact of the matter is, I love playing here.” – Cam Johnson on moving past yesterday’s deadline for a contract extension pic.twitter.com/56osR4NK0t — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) October 18, 2022

2. C Jock Landale

Age: 26

26 Bird rights : Early

: Early Expiring contract : 2 years, $4,544,095

2 years, $4,544,095 2022-23 salary: $1,563,518

Suns 2022-23 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of Oct. 19, 2022.

Active contracts : $167,152,588

: $167,152,588 Dead cap money : None

: None Total salary cap usage : $172,338,400

: $172,338,400 Estimated 2022-23 luxury tax bill : $34,878,164

: $34,878,164 Salary on the books for 2023-24: $214,856,838

