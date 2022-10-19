Breaking down the upcoming Phoenix Suns free agents this summer, including imminent RFA Cam Johnson and unrestricted Jae Crowder.
The Phoenix Suns had to go through some things in the run-up to the 2022-23 NBA season. An eye-popping ESPN report detailing widespread workplace misconduct centered on managing partner Robert Sarver had hung over them since November, and a scathing set of findings from the subsequent independent investigation commissioned by the NBA ensured that a quiet summer was not going to be strictly achievable in the Valley.
The result was not organizational paralysis, however. Over the course of the offseason, the team also found the time and space to hand out over $450 million in contracts to Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Those deals, combined with the fact that Chris Paul will turn 38 before the campaign ends, only make the future outlook for James Jones’ front office all the more intriguing.
So, even though the 2023 NBA Finals are some ways away, we’re already a bit curious about how the Suns’ offseason landscape is shaping up in these strange, strange days of #SarverPurgatory.
Let’s check out the upcoming Phoenix Suns free agents for the 2023 NBA offseason.
Unrestricted Suns Free Agents for the 2023 Offseason
All salary figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.
1. C Bismack Biyombo
- Age: 30
- Bird rights: Early
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,905,851
- 2022-23 salary: $2,905,851
2. SF Jae Crowder
- Age: 32
- Bird rights: Yes
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $29,162,700
- 2022-23 salary: $10,183,800
3. SG Damion Lee
- Age: 30
- Bird rights: No
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,133,278
- 2022-23 salary: $2,133,278
4. SF Josh Okogie
- Age: 24
- Bird rights: No
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,968,175
- 2022-23 salary: $1,968,175
5. PF Dario Saric
- Age: 28
- Bird rights: Yes
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $27,000,000
- 2022-23 salary: $9,240,000
Restricted Suns Free Agents for 2023
1. SF Cam Johnson
- Age: 26
- Bird rights: Yes
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $18,593,499
- 2022-23 salary: $5,887,899
2. C Jock Landale
- Age: 26
- Bird rights: Early
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $4,544,095
- 2022-23 salary: $1,563,518
Suns 2022-23 Salary Cap Numbers
All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of Oct. 19, 2022.
- Active contracts: $167,152,588
- Dead cap money: None
- Total salary cap usage: $172,338,400
- Estimated 2022-23 luxury tax bill: $34,878,164
- Salary on the books for 2023-24: $214,856,838
