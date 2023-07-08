Pete Alonso of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a walk-off three-run home run during the tenth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citi Field (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

It’s dingers only at T-Mobile Park on Monday as today’s top sluggers vie for $1 million in Home Run Derby prize money.

The weather calls for clear skies, but expect rain showers in Seattle on Monday night with the home run derby crown — and plenty of prize money — on the line.

Sure, a typical forecast for the Pacific Northwest, but the precipitation we’re talking about will be in the form of little while missiles made of cowhide and red stitching pouring out of T-Mobile Park at a rapid rate.

It’s the 2023 Home Run Derby and baseball‘s best are battling it out in a single elimination tournament where the goal is to knock the cover off the ball with each and every swing.

This year’s competition boasts several big names — not to mention a few newcomers to the heavy-hitters club. So who’s getting crowned derby champ?

Before we see which participant boasts the best chance of success, let’s have a look at just how much 2023 home run derby prize money is being served up in Seattle.

Home Run Derby Prize Money

Participating in the home run derby has plenty of perks — take for instance getting your face on primetime television. But there’s also a financial incentive to hitting the most homers.

This year’s Home Run Derby prize pool is $2.5 million, with the winner taking home $1 million of that, not to mention a trophy designed and handcrafted by Tiffany’s. The runner-up will earn $750,000.

And don’t forget about that iced-out chain. This year’s winner also earns some jewelry — a custom chain that reportedly weighs three pounds and includes 1,000 stones that showcase the Mariners’ nautical-themed logo.

But hitting homers on the big night prior to the All-Star Game never used to be this lucrative. The total home run derby prize pool and associated perks used to be way less.

In fact, prior to the 2019 season, the total prize pool was only $525,000 but was increased as part of an agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association.

Home Run Derby Odds

This year’s list of participants is a who’s-who of veteran sluggers, not to mention a few new faces that are sure to launch some into the bleachers.

But unlike the derby of yesteryear, this year’s format pits competitors against one another in a head-to-head single-elimination tournament format.

Two-time derby champion Pete Alonso (NYM), the No. 2 seed, is the odds-on favorite to claim the crown at +260, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. But Pete will have to beat hometown hero Julio Rodriguez (SEA), the No. 7 seed, in the first round of competition. The Seattle sensation, who last year became the first slugger to record multiple 30-homer rounds in a single derby, sits at +650 to claim the crown.

The No. 1 seed Luis Robert (CHW), who’s tied for third in the league for most home runs (25) halfway through the season, sits at +450, and will take on No. 8 seed Adley Rutschman (BAL), a first-year player who sits at +1800 to win the derby.

And we can’t forget about the rest of the star-studded cast of competitors — Mookie Betts (LAD) sits at +1200 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) is at +350 to win the whole thing.

The 2023 Home Run Derby bracket is set. 🤩



Who is going to be the champion?! 👑 pic.twitter.com/1DraFKCqld — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 6, 2023

Here’s a look at the latest odds to win the 2023 Home Run Derby.

MLB Home Run Derby Odds 2023

Numbers reflect futures odds to win the MLB Home Run Derby at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 7, 2023.

Pete Alonso +260

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +350

Luis Robert Jr. +450

Julio Rodriguez +650

Adolis Garcia +700

Randy Arozarena +1000

Mookie Betts +1200

Adley Rutschman +1800



2023 Home Run Derby Participants

Pete Alonso – 1B, New York Mets, (+260)

He’s a two-time derby champ (2019 and 2021) who is trying to become only the second player to win the derby three times. The only other person to do that is legendary Seattle swingman Ken Griffey Jr.

Age : 28

: 28 Average Salary: $14.5 million

$14.5 million Current Contract: 1yr/$14.5 million

1yr/$14.5 million Career Earnings: $24,282,649

$24,282,649 2023 Stats: 25 HR, 58 RBIs, .214 avg

25 HR, 58 RBIs, .214 avg Endorsements: Fanatics, T-Mobile, Candy Digital, Nike, Rawlings, Topps, Panini & more.

🗣️ "READY FOR THE DERBY!" 💥



Pete Alonso goes yard to extend the Mets lead 🍎 pic.twitter.com/Tp1Wv733ve — ESPN (@espn) July 3, 2023

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – 1B, Toronto Blue Jays (+350)

Guerrero hit 91 home runs at the 2019 derby in Cleveland — the most ever in a single event. Can he do it again?

Age : 24

: 24 Average Salary: $14.5 million

$14.5 million Current Contract: 1yr/$14.5 million

1yr/$14.5 million Career Earnings: $27,588,444

$27,588,444 2023 Stats: 13 HR, 54 RBIs, .277 avg

13 HR, 54 RBIs, .277 avg Endorsements: Smuckers, Jordan Brand, Topps, Wilson, VKTRY, and more.

Luis Robert Jr. – CF, Chicago White Sox (+450)

The Chicago slugger is in the midst of a breakout season and could carry that success into Seattle. As the current owner of the longest home run of 2023 at 450 feet, expect Luis to let it fly.

Age : 25

: 25 Average Salary: $8.3 million

$8.3 million Current Contract: 6yr/$60 million

6yr/$60 million Career Earnings: $45,555,556

$45,555,556 2023 Stats: 25 HR, 49 RBIs, .276 avg

25 HR, 49 RBIs, .276 avg Endorsements: Adidas and Rawlings.

Julio Rodriguez – CF, Seattle Mariners (+650)

The Seattle slugger gets to swing in front of his hometown fans and will look to rebound after finishing second in last year’s derby behind Juan Soto.

Age : 22

Average Salary: $17,441,667

: 22 $17,441,667 Current Contract: 12yr/$209.3 million

12yr/$209.3 million Career Earnings: $22,500,000

$22,500,000 2023 Stats: 13 HR, 47 RBIs, .251 avg

13 HR, 47 RBIs, .251 avg Endorsements: Wilson, Adidas, Wells Fargo, Topps, Sorare MLB, and more.

BREAKING: Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners have reached a 14-year, $210M guaranteed extension, per @JesseSanchezMLB.



The deal has the ability to grow to over $400M. pic.twitter.com/xoYnXP5b52 — Boardroom (@boardroom) August 26, 2022

Adolis Garcia – RF, Texas Rangers (+700)

In only his third major league season, Garcia has been one of the game’s biggest power hitters and looks to carry that success to T-Mobile park on Monday night.

Age : 30

: 30 Average Salary: $747,760

$747,760 Current Contract: 1yr/$747,760

1yr/$747,760 Career Earnings: $5,215,327

$5,215,327 2023 Stats: 22 HR, 71 RBIs, .261 avg

22 HR, 71 RBIs, .261 avg Endorsements: Franklin and Routine

Randy Arozarena – LF, Tampa Bay Rays (+1000)

Arozearena is no stranger to the bright lights, putting up an impressive performance in the 2020 playoffs and most recently at the World Baseball Classic. Consider him a sleeper to slug his way to the crown.

Age : 28

: 28 Average Salary: $4.15 million

$4.15 million Current Contract: 1yr/$4.15 million

1yr/$4.15 million Career Earnings: $6,892,575

$6,892,575 2023 Stats: 16 HR, 58 RBIs, .286 avg

16 HR, 58 RBIs, .286 avg Endorsements: Nike, ProCamps, Palm Beach Autographs, and MILLIONS.CO

Mookie Betts – SS, Los Angeles Dodgers (+1200)

Betts is on pace to hit 40 home runs for the first time in his career, making him a solid choice to crush the most dingers in Seattle on Monday night.

Age : 30

: 30 Average Salary: $30,416,667

$30,416,667 Current Contract: 12yr/ $365 million

12yr/ $365 million Career Earnings: $106,634,598

$106,634,598 2023 Stats: 23 HR, 57 RBIs, .268 avg

23 HR, 57 RBIs, .268 avg Endorsements: Jordan Brand, Body Armor, New Era, Wilson, Fanatics, Budweiser, Raising Cane’s, and more.

Adley Rutschman – C, Baltimore Orioles (+1800)

The first-year player is considered quite the underdog, but don’t count out the former Oregon State standout in front of his people in the Pacific Northwest.

Age : 25

Average Salary: $733,900

: 25 $733,900 Current Contract: 1yr/$733,900

1yr/$733,900 Career Earnings: $9,860,802

$9,860,802 2023 Stats: 13 HR, 47 RBIs, .251 avg

13 HR, 47 RBIs, .251 avg Endorsements: Nike, Nationwide, Victus, Rokke, and Paige