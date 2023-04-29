Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays bats against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on April 26, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto slugger is one of the best bargain deals in MLB. Boardroom takes a look at the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract.

“Swing the bat hard.” It sounds obvious and, well, it’s sage advice if you have power and want to hit a lot of home runs. One Major League father-son duo is living proof, and it’s produced great results for both, a generation apart.

MLB legend Vladimir Guerrero Sr had one of the most powerful swings ever — and that did not hurt the rest of his game, as he’s one of the more productive hitters of his generation. When he connected, the ball jumped off his bat. In 2023, his son, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., has adopted his father’s mentality. The results are strikingly similar. Through their first 403 games, the duo had the exact same home run totals (87) and almost the exact same on base percentage (.364 for Sr. and .363 for Jr.).

Vlad Jr. has been impactful for Toronto. The two-time All-Star already has a home run title, leading the Majors in dingers in 2021. He and the Blue Jays have yet to agree on an extension, but he is playing under a one-year deal worth $14.5 million for 2023, negotiated between player and team to avoid arbitration. Boardroom takes a look at the details of it as well as his career earnings.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 1

Total value: $14,500,000

Average annual value: $14,500,000

Free agency: 2026

Toronto and Vlad Jr. haven’t hashed out a long-term deal just yet, but there’s still time — he won’t technically become a free agent until after 2025. That leaves him with two more arbitration-eligible years before he can hit the open market.

Vlad Jr. is certainly underpaid for his production, but he’s not exactly hurting for money either. He’s still in the top 10 in annual salaries among Major League first basemen. He is also likely to surpass his father’s career earnings once he signs his first long-term contract. Vlad Sr made over $100 million during his career. His son is sure to make more than that with this next deal alone.

Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

MLB SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2023: $27,588,444