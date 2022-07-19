Julio Rodriguez: A Boardroom Quick-start Guide

The Seattle Mariners rookie phenom stole our hearts as the breakout star of the 2022 Home Run Derby. Here’s everything you need to know about the 21-year-old All-Star outfielder.

Only one man has ever hit more dingers in a single Home Run Derby than the 81 Julio Rodriguez swatted Tuesday night in Los Angeles — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who blasted 91 at Progressive Field in Cleveland back in 2019. Only three other guys in Derby history have more than 60.

Such is the condition of the ascendant phenom manning center field for a Seattle Mariners team that entered the 2022 MLB All-Star break on a 14-game win streak, tied for the longest in baseball this season.

So, just who is the Dominican dandy who bewitched our tender hearts at Dodger Stadium on the way to eliminating betting favorite Pete Alonso in the semifinals and going toe-to-toe with Juan Soto for top honors? You have Julio Rodriguez questions, Boardroom has answers.

Who is Julio Rodriguez?

DOB: Dec. 29, 2000

Age: 21

Hometown: Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic

Position: CF

Bats/throws: R/R

2017 : Signed with Mariners organization at 16 years old

: Signed with Mariners organization at 16 years old 2018 : Dominican Summer League All-Star with Mariners’ rookie ball affiliate

: Dominican Summer League All-Star with Mariners’ rookie ball affiliate 2021 : Became No. 1-rated prospect in Mariners organization

: Became No. 1-rated prospect in Mariners organization 2021 : Became No. 2 overall prospect in Major League Baseball according to MLB Pipeline

: Became No. 2 overall prospect in Major League Baseball according to MLB Pipeline 2022: Made MLB debut with Mariners on Opening Day, April 8

Julio Rodriguez Stats & Accolades

Numbers reflect MLB first-half stats for the 2022 regular season. Advanced stats via FanGraphs.

Games: 91

Plate appearances: 380

Slash line: .275/.337/.477

OPS: .814

Hits: 95

RBI: 52

HR: 16

K/BB: 102/26

Age when Albert Pujols hit his first MLB home run:



José Ramírez – 8 years, 201 days

Kyle Schwarber – 8 years, 32 days

Corey Seager – 6 years, 344 days

Pete Alonso – 6 years, 120 days

Ronald Acuña Jr. – 3 years, 109 days

Juan Soto – 2 years, 163 days

Julio Rodríguez – 98 days — Jim Passon (@PassonJim) July 19, 2022

fWAR: 2.9

wRC+: 135

OPS+: 134

wOBA: .351

Bronze medal at 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games

2x AL Rookie of the Month (May ’22, June ’22)

2022 MLB All-Star

Julio Rodriguez Contract & Team Control Details

2022 MLB salary: $700,000 (via Spotrac)

NOTE: Rodriguez earned $750,000 Home Run Derby prize money by finishing runner-up Monday night.

Remaining scheduled pre-arbitration seasons: 2023, 2024, 2025

Scheduled arbitration-eligible seasons: 2026, 2027, 2028

Scheduled for free agency: After 2028 season