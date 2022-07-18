2022 Home Run Derby Odds & Prop Bets Overview

With Pete Alonso back to defend his title once again — and perhaps make a bit of history — let’s check out the latest 2022 MLB Home Run Derby odds and props via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Is Major League Baseball about to witness an unprecedented “Three-Pete?” The arrival of Monday’s 2022 MLB Home Run Derby as part of All-Star festivities at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles was always going to bring a jolt of excitement, but there’s serious history on the line this time.
If New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso wins yet again — and he’s currently the betting favorite to do so — he’ll become the first player ever to secure three consecutive Home Run Derby titles. But he’s got some serious competition from the sweet-swinging phenoms of the game, including NL East division rivals Juan Soto of the Nationals, Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies, and Ronald Acuña of the Braves — to say nothing of the indomitable Albert Pujols, who will compete Monday night for what we assume will be his final time.
With all this in mind, let’s run through the latest 2022 MLB Home Run Derby odds and prop bets courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
2022 MLB Home Run Derby Odds and Props
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 18.
Odds to Win the 2022 Home Run Derby
Mets 1B Pete Alonso: +185
Phillies OF/DH Kyle Schwarber: +310
Nationals OF Juan Soto: +500
Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez: +800
Braves OF Ronald Acuña Jr.: +850
Rangers SS Corey Seager: +1100
Guardians 3B José Ramírez: +1600
Cardinals DH/1B Albert Pujols: +2400
Most Total Home Runs Hit
Mets 1B Pete Alonso: +280
Braves OF Ronald Acuña Jr.: +390
Phillies OF/DH Kyle Schwarber: +550
Nationals OF Juan Soto: +600
Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez: +700
Rangers SS Corey Seager: +850
Guardians 3B José Ramírez: +950
Cardinals DH/1B Albert Pujols: +1400
Longest Home Run Distance (by Feet)
Over 491.5: -112
Under 491.5: -112
Round 1 Winner: Pete Alonso vs. Ronald Acuña
Pete Alonso: -200
Ronald Acuña: 165
Home Run Derby Finals: Exact Matchup & Winner
Pete Alonso to win vs. Kyle Schwarber: +550
Pete Alonso to win vs. Juan Soto: +700
Kyle Schwarber to win vs. Pete Alonso: +850
Juan Soto to win vs. Pete Alonso: +1200
Pete Alonso to win vs. José Ramírez: +1600
Ronald Acuña to win vs. Kyle Schwarber: +1700
Pete Alonso to win vs. Albert Pujols: +1900
Kyle Schwarber to win vs. Ronald Acuña: +1900
Julio Rodriguez to win vs. Kyle Schwarber: +1900
Kyle Schwarber to win vs. Julio Rodriguez: +2000
Ronald Acuña to win vs. Juan Soto: +2200
Julio Rodriguez to win vs. Juan Soto: +2500