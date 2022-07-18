2022 Home Run Derby Odds & Prop Bets Overview

With Pete Alonso back to defend his title once again — and perhaps make a bit of history — let’s check out the latest 2022 MLB Home Run Derby odds and props via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Is Major League Baseball about to witness an unprecedented “Three-Pete?” The arrival of Monday’s 2022 MLB Home Run Derby as part of All-Star festivities at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles was always going to bring a jolt of excitement, but there’s serious history on the line this time.

If New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso wins yet again — and he’s currently the betting favorite to do so — he’ll become the first player ever to secure three consecutive Home Run Derby titles. But he’s got some serious competition from the sweet-swinging phenoms of the game, including NL East division rivals Juan Soto of the Nationals, Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies, and Ronald Acuña of the Braves — to say nothing of the indomitable Albert Pujols, who will compete Monday night for what we assume will be his final time.

With all this in mind, let’s run through the latest 2022 MLB Home Run Derby odds and prop bets courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2022 MLB Home Run Derby Odds and Props

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 18.

Odds to Win the 2022 Home Run Derby

Mets 1B Pete Alonso: +185

Phillies OF/DH Kyle Schwarber: +310

Nationals OF Juan Soto: +500

Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez: +800

Braves OF Ronald Acuña Jr.: +850

Rangers SS Corey Seager: +1100

Guardians 3B José Ramírez: +1600

Cardinals DH/1B Albert Pujols: +2400

Tonight, Pete Alonso will look to defend his Home Run Derby title after winning in 2021 and 2019.



No player has ever won three consecutive Home Run Derby titles.



The 1st round kicks off at 8 ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/BO9Iw358QN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 18, 2022

Most Total Home Runs Hit

Mets 1B Pete Alonso: +280

Braves OF Ronald Acuña Jr.: +390

Phillies OF/DH Kyle Schwarber: +550

Nationals OF Juan Soto: +600

Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez: +700

Rangers SS Corey Seager: +850

Guardians 3B José Ramírez: +950

Cardinals DH/1B Albert Pujols: +1400

Longest Home Run Distance (by Feet)

Over 491.5: -112

Under 491.5: -112

Round 1 Winner: Pete Alonso vs. Ronald Acuña

Pete Alonso: -200

Ronald Acuña: 165

Home Run Derby Finals: Exact Matchup & Winner

Pete Alonso to win vs. Kyle Schwarber: +550

Pete Alonso to win vs. Juan Soto: +700

Kyle Schwarber to win vs. Pete Alonso: +850

Juan Soto to win vs. Pete Alonso: +1200

Pete Alonso to win vs. José Ramírez: +1600

Ronald Acuña to win vs. Kyle Schwarber: +1700

Pete Alonso to win vs. Albert Pujols: +1900

Kyle Schwarber to win vs. Ronald Acuña: +1900

Julio Rodriguez to win vs. Kyle Schwarber: +1900

Kyle Schwarber to win vs. Julio Rodriguez: +2000

Ronald Acuña to win vs. Juan Soto: +2200

Julio Rodriguez to win vs. Juan Soto: +2500