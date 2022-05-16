It happened, and it was glorious. Boardroom goes deep into the numbers to produce a definitive roundup of Pujols’s pitching stats, including all the analytics from Statcast.

If you had “Albert Pujols pitching” on your Major League Baseball bingo card, well, take a bow. In fact, take a home run trot — faster than the ones both Luis Gonzalez and Joey Bart hit off the Cardinals’ all-time legend.

Ahead 15-2 entering the ninth inning at home against the San Francisco Giants, skipper Oliver Marmol decided to hand the ball to the beloved slugger and just kinda see what happened — and while the man gave up two dingers, the Redbirds won and the scenes were spectacular. At this point, if the question you still can’t shake from your mind is “WHY DID PUJOLS PITCH?!?”, the answer is because it’s awesome and baseball is awesome. At the age of 42 years and 119 days, he’s the oldest MLB player to make his pitching debut since Lena Blackburne (42 years, 225 days) for the 1929 White Sox.

Albert Pujols 47mph Pitch vs. Jordan Hicks 105mph Fastball. pic.twitter.com/7LZh2LWrc0 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 16, 2022

Just for kicks, Blackburne was also Chicago’s manager at that time — but he can’t exactly measure up to Albert’s 681 career homers, can he?

Folks, enough patter. Onto Boardroom’s full, exhaustive breakdown of Albert Pujols‘s debut as a big league hurler, including some amusing deep metrics from Statcast.

Albert Pujols Pitching Stats

Pujols’ Career Pitching Stats

IP: 1.0

Pitches: 27

Batters faced: 7

ER: 4

ERA: 36.00

Hits allowed: 3

Walks allowed: 1

Strikeouts: 0

Home runs allowed: 2

Ground balls: 2

Fly balls: 1

Players in MLB history who have hit 600 HR and pitched:



1. Babe Ruth

2. Albert Pujols — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) May 16, 2022

Pujols’ Pitch Arsenal

SLIDER

Thrown: 18

Average velocity: 62.3 m.p.h.

Batting avg. allowed: .500

Slugging % allowed: 2.000

CURVEBALL

Thrown: 8

Average velocity: 56.4 m.p.h.

Batting avg. allowed: .500

Slugging % allowed: 1.250

CHANGEUP

Thrown: 1

Average velocity: 64.6 m.p.h.

Batting avg. allowed: N/A

Slugging % allowed: N/A

NOTE: Pujols’ changeup did not produce a swing.

Albert Pujols’ Pitch Movement

Vertical pitch movement numbers via Statcast (baseballsavant.mlb.com)

Horizontal pitch movement numbers via Statcast (baseballsavant.mlb.com)

Advanced Pujols Pitching Metrics via Statcast

SLIDER

Inches of drop: 53.7

Expected batting avg.: .252

Expected wOBA: .525

Expected slugging: .843

Hard hit rate: 50%

CURVEBALL

Inches of drop: 78.1

Expected batting avg.: .390

Expected wOBA: .508

Expected slugging: .865

Hard hit rate: 50%

CHANGEUP

Inches of drop: 51.5

Expected batting avg.: N/A

Expected wOBA: N/A

Expected slugging: N/A

Hard hit rate: N/A

OVERALL