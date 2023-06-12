US Open 2023: Who Has the Oddsmakers’ Edge in LA?

Scottie Scheffler (right) and Brooks Koepka are among the 2023 US Open betting favorites at Los Angeles Country Club. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

As Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy head to Los Angeles Country Club, check out our 2023 US Open predictions and roll through the latest odds from our friends at FanDuel.

On Thursday, the world’s best golfers will converge on southern California in the race to become the next major champion. As the action approaches at LA Country Club, let’s make our big US Open predictions and get the download on the event’s biggest betting favorites.

2023 US Open Start Time, Date & Course Info

Start Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Final Round: Sunday, June 18

Golf Course: Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, California

Course Stats: 7,423 yards; Par 70

Defending Champion: Matt Fitzpatrick

Where Can I Find US Open Tee Times?

The US Open tee times and pairings will be available ahead of each round. Tee times are typically posted by Wednesday prior to the tournament.

2023 US Open Odds & Favorites

Golf odds to win the US Open are from FanDuel Sportsbook and subject to change.

Scottie Scheffler (+750)

(+750) Jon Rahm (+1100)

(+1100) Brooks Koepka (+1100)

(+1100) Rory McIlroy (+1200)

(+1200) Viktor Hovland (+1700)

(+1700) Patrick Cantlay (+1700)

(+1700) Xander Schauffele (+1900)

(+1900) Cameron Smith (+2900)

(+2900) Jordan Spieth (+3200)

(+3200) Max Homa (+3200)

(+3200) Tony Finau (+3200)

(+3200) Matt Fitzpatrick (+3400)

(+3400) Collin Morikawa (+3400)

(+3400) Tyrell Hatton (+3600)

(+3600) Cameron Young (+3600)

(+3600) Dustin Johnson (+3600)

(+3600) Jason Day (+3600)

(+3600) Tommy Fleetwood (+4600)

(+4600) Justin Thomas (+4600)

(+4600) Justin Rose (+4800)

(+4800) Bryson DeChambeau (+4800)

About the US Open Field & Course

Los Angeles Country Club was founded in the late 1890s, but has sat in its current location and general form since 1911 in Beverly Hills. While the country club is known for being one of the best courses in the area, the 2023 US Open will be the first major golf tournament hosted here.

The 156-player field at this year’s US Open features almost all the world’s top golfers. The most famous name in golf, however, Tiger Woods, will be absent, as he’s still recovering from ankle surgery. Both major winners from this season Jon Rahm (Masters) and Brooks Koepka (PGA Championship) will be teeing it up.

Check out the hole-by-hole flyover here:

2023 US Open Predictions & Pick

With Brooks Koepka being healthy again and coming off a big major win at the 2023 PGA Championship, I find it hard to pick against him. Still, getting him at +1100 to win seems like solid value for Koepka in a major. He was T2 at The Masters before winning the PGA, and while he was terrible in majors during 2022 — clearly dealing with injuries — prior to that, he was just as automatic.

From the 2015 US Open through the 2021 Open Championship (22 starts), he only placed outside the top 20 in a major three times. In that same span, he had 14 top-10 finishes and four wins. When he is right, he is almost always in contention at the majors. Take him to win back-to-back here. If you’re a little timid on the win bet, take him to place top five or top 10.

2023 US OPEN PREDICTION: Brooks Koepka to win (+1100)

— David Kaestle