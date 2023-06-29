About Boardroom

Sports June 29, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

The Match 2023: Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson vs. Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce by the Numbers

L to R: Ernie Johnson, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images for The Match)

One day, the young whippersnappers of America might utter the phrase, “Steph Curry the golfer?” just as an incredulous Biff Tannen uttered “Ronald Reagan the actor?” to a time-skipping Marty McFly. Yes, he might just retire as the greatest NBA point guard of all time (your mileage may vary, so put your daggers away, please), but the Golden State Warriors superstar is perhaps the foremost golf nut from North America’s other professional sports.

That brings us to Thursday, June 29, when Curry and teammate Klay Thompson will take on Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the eighth edition of The Match, a made-for-television scramble at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas that doubles as a major showpiece to raise money for the No Kid Hungry campaign.

That got us thinking — how do these big-time stars stack up against one another both individually and as duos as it relates to accomplishments away from the links?

As the action returns, let’s dig into the numbers behind the stars of The Match 2023.

The Match 2023: Players at a Glance

Stephen Curry

Point guard, Golden State Warriors

  • NBA seasons: 14
  • Current contract: 4 years, $215,353,664
  • Career NBA earnings: $302,806,362
  • All-Star teams: 9
  • NBA championships: 4

Patrick Mahomes

Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs

  • NFL seasons: 7
  • Current contract: 10 years, $450,000,000
  • Career NFL earnings: $79,404,472
  • Pro Bowls: 5
  • Super Bowl championships: 2

Klay Thompson

Shooting guard, Golden State Warriors

  • NBA seasons: 12
  • Current contract: 5 years, $189,903,600
  • Career NBA earnings: $222,944,784
  • All-Star teams: 5
  • NBA championships: 4

Travis Kelce

Tight end, Kansas City Chiefs

  • NFL seasons: 11
  • Current contract: 4 years, $57,250,000
  • Career NFL earnings: $64,782,220
  • Pro Bowls: 8
  • Super Bowl championships: 2
Mahomes & Kelce vs. Steph & Klay by the Numbers

MAHOMES + KELCECURRY + THOMPSON
60Combined age68
18Pro seasons26
14 years,
$507.25M		Active contracts10 years,
$405.26M
$144.18MCareer earnings$525.75M
13All-Stars/Pro Bowls14
4Pro championships8

Read More: