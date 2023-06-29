The Match 2023: Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson vs. Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce by the Numbers

One day, the young whippersnappers of America might utter the phrase, “Steph Curry the golfer?” just as an incredulous Biff Tannen uttered “Ronald Reagan the actor?” to a time-skipping Marty McFly. Yes, he might just retire as the greatest NBA point guard of all time (your mileage may vary, so put your daggers away, please), but the Golden State Warriors superstar is perhaps the foremost golf nut from North America’s other professional sports.

That brings us to Thursday, June 29, when Curry and teammate Klay Thompson will take on Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the eighth edition of The Match, a made-for-television scramble at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas that doubles as a major showpiece to raise money for the No Kid Hungry campaign.

That got us thinking — how do these big-time stars stack up against one another both individually and as duos as it relates to accomplishments away from the links?

As the action returns, let’s dig into the numbers behind the stars of The Match 2023.

The Match 2023: Players at a Glance

Stephen Curry

Point guard, Golden State Warriors

NBA seasons : 14

: 14 Current contract : 4 years, $215,353,664

: 4 years, $215,353,664 Career NBA earnings : $302,806,362

: $302,806,362 All-Star teams : 9

: 9 NBA championships: 4

Patrick Mahomes

Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs

NFL seasons : 7

: 7 Current contract : 10 years, $450,000,000

: 10 years, $450,000,000 Career NFL earnings : $79,404,472

: $79,404,472 Pro Bowls : 5

: 5 Super Bowl championships: 2

Klay Thompson

Shooting guard, Golden State Warriors

NBA seasons : 12

: 12 Current contract : 5 years, $189,903,600

: 5 years, $189,903,600 Career NBA earnings : $222,944,784

: $222,944,784 All-Star teams : 5

: 5 NBA championships: 4

Travis Kelce

Tight end, Kansas City Chiefs

NFL seasons : 11

: 11 Current contract : 4 years, $57,250,000

: 4 years, $57,250,000 Career NFL earnings : $64,782,220

: $64,782,220 Pro Bowls : 8

: 8 Super Bowl championships: 2

Mahomes & Kelce vs. Steph & Klay by the Numbers