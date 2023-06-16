The Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings this week. Here’s everything you need to know about their design.

When the Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl title in 2020, COVID forced the team to receive its rings in a socially distanced celebration.

Fast forward three years and celebrations for the franchise’s third title look a lot more normal.

Thursday evening, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs gathered at Union Station in downtown Kansas City to receive their Super Bowl rings. This time, there was an extended red carpet, a larger-than-life replica of the Lombardi Trophy, and an upgraded version of the jewelry most of the squad received several years back.

It’s All in the Details

Manufactured by Jostens, the 10-karat white and yellow gold ring top boldly features the Chiefs logo created from 16 genuine custom-cut rubies set in yellow gold. These rubies represent the number of total division titles that the franchise has won in its history, dating back to 1962 when the team was still the Dallas Texans. The Texans/Chiefs have won three AFL West and 13 AFC West titles, with seven consecutive from 2016 to 2022.

The arrowhead portion of the logo is set with 50 diamonds to symbolize the 50th anniversary of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Three Lombardi Trophies appear behind the logo, each set with a marquise diamond at the top. When combined, the baguette diamonds in the base of the trophies total 16, a nod to the 16 different players who scored a touchdown in the Chiefs 2022 regular season. The red backdrop comes from 19 custom-cut genuine rubies with a row of 38 diamonds encircling it. The encircling diamonds represent the 38 points the Chiefs scored in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

The Chiefs’ title of WORLD CHAMPIONS accents the left and right sides of the ring top. The words are written in contrasting yellow gold, set with 122 diamonds. Perfecting the ring top are an additional 130 diamonds. A row of 54 diamonds is set along the perimeter of the ring top in yellow gold, symbolizing the combined 54-point deficit that the Chiefs overcame in their last two Super Bowl postseason runs. On three occasions the Chiefs trailed by 10 points and once by 24 points.

Call it a magic trick, or call it a mechanical advancement, but the ring top is removable and convertable into a pendant via a hidden bail that smoothly folds into the ring top. The interior of the main part of the ring boasts a miniature version of Arrowhead Stadium in yellow gold. A set of Lombardi Trophies sits in the center of the field, ranging from one to three of them, depending on the recipient’s tenure with the franchise. Encircling the stadium is a quote from Chiefs Founder Lamar Hunt that reads, “ARROWHEAD STADIUM IS MY FAVORITE PLACE ON EARTH.” The backside of the ring top pendant piece displays the championship years the recipient has spent with the Chiefs organization, as well as the 50th anniversary logo and an image of the Lombardi Trophy. The bail is set with eight diamonds.

Mahomes and Kelce personally consulted on the designs of both the 2020 and 2023 rings, and Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt lauded their creative expertise and thanked the fans when addressing his excitement for the jewelry.

“We wanted to upgrade and make it even better,” Mahomes said to Boardroom on the red carpet. “We learned from what we did the first time, what we like, what we can emphasize and I think that’s something that’s gonna make this ring even more special.”

“I was so happy for the fans that we were past the pandemic and they could be back with us as we went through the season,” Hunt added. “Coach Reid and the team will tell you, we couldn’t accomplish what we do without them, we have a tremendous home-field advantage and it’s because of the Chiefs Kingdom, and this rings for you guys.”

With the celebrations over for the Chiefs and Super Bowl rings on their fingers, attention turns to next season. Kansas City will try to become the first team since the 2003-04 New England Patriots to repeat as Super Bowl champions.