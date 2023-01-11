Get set to kick off the NFL postseason with the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The NFL postseason is here. And though the weekend’s slate contains several regular-season rematches, we should consider ourselves lucky that so many division rivals are downright dogged to the point that a third game has been deemed necessary to settle the score between them.

Enter the Seattle Seahawks, whose surprise playoff push with the formerly unsung Pro Bowler Geno Smith under center finds them back in the Bay to face the San Francisco 49ers, who have themselves managed to triumph despite being dealt a seemingly grim hand in the quarterback room.

So far, they’ve looked Purdy good — and oddsmakers aren’t expecting them to lose any of their shine.

Heading into this intradivisional showdown, let’s check out all the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Odds: NFC Wild Card Round

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 12 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : San Francisco 49ers -9.5 (-110) / Seattle Seahawks +9.5 (-110)

: San Francisco 49ers -9.5 (-110) / Seattle Seahawks +9.5 (-110) Moneyline : 49ers (-500) / Seahawks (+385)

: 49ers (-500) / Seahawks (+385) Over/Under: OVER 42.5 (-108) / UNDER 42.5 (-112)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Anytime TD Scorer

Christian McCaffrey : -165

: -165 Deebo Samuel : +155

: +155 Kenneth Walker III : +155

: +155 George Kittle : +150

: +150 Brandon Aiyuk : +220

: +220 Elijah Mitchell : +250

: +250 Tyler Lockett : +270

: +270 DK Metcalf : +280

: +280 Noah Fant : +490

: +490 Jauan Jennings : +600

: +600 Colby Parkinson : +600

: +600 Brock Purdy : +600

: +600 Jordan Mason : +650

: +650 Tyrion Davis-Price : +650

: +650 San Francisco Defense : +700

: +700 Ray-Ray McCloud : +750

: +750 Dareke Young : +800

: +800 Seattle Defense : +900

: +900 DeeJay Dallas: +900

+900 Geno Smith : +950

: +950 Charlie Woerner : +1100

: +1100 Tyler Kroft : +1100

: +1100 Ross Dwelley : +1100

: +1100 Danny Gray : +1200

: +1200 Kyle Juszczyk : +1200

: +1200 Tyler Mabry: +1300

To Score 2+ TDs

Christian McCaffrey : +330

: +330 George Kittle : +850

: +850 Kenneth Walker III : +900

: +900 Deebo Samuel : +900

: +900 Brandon Aiyuk : +1300

: +1300 Elijah Mitchell : +1700

: +1700 DK Metcalf : +1900

: +1900 Tyler Lockett: +2000

FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Wild Card Saturday (Seahawks at 49ers) https://t.co/yuaZQk3ZiH — numberFire (@numberFire) January 11, 2023

Top NFC Wild Card 49ers-Seahawks Player Props

Brandon Aiyuk to have 4+ receptions / San Francisco 49ers to win : +136

: +136 Deebo Samuel to have 4+ receptions / 49ers to win : +136

: +136 George Kittle to have 4+ receptions / 49ers to win : +136

: +136 Jauan Jennings to have 25+ yards receiving / 49ers to win : +200

: +200 Christian McCaffrey to have 6+ receptions / 49ers to win : +240

: +240 Brock Purdy to complete 25+ passes / 49ers to win : +250

: +250 Christian McCaffrey to have 1+ receiving TD / 49ers to win : +300

: +300 Deebo Samuel to have 6+ receptions / 49ers to win : +330

: +330 Brandon Aiyuk to have 6+ receptions / 49ers to win : +330

: +330 George Kittle to have 6+ receptions / 49ers to win : +330

: +330 Jauan Jennings to have 4+ receptions / 49ers to win : +400

: +400 Christian McCaffrey to have 8+ receptions / 49ers to win : +450

: +450 Deebo Samuel to rush for 1+ TD / 49ers to win : +560

: +560 DK Metcalf to have 6+ receptions / Seattle Seahawks to win : +830

: +830 Tyler Lockett to have 6+ receptions / Seahawks to win : +900

: +900 Geno Smith to complete 25+ passes / Seahawks to win: +1000

FanDuel Special Props

Opening kickoff to be a Touchback : -130

: -130 Nick Bosa to Record a Sack AND San Francisco 49ers to Win : -125

: -125 Samson Ebukam to Record a Sack AND 49ers to Win : +185

: +185 Arik Armstead to Record a Sack AND 49ers to Win : +250

: +250 49ers to Record 5+ Sacks vs Seattle Seahawks : +310

: +310 Brandon Aiyuk 25+ Receiving Yards in Each Half : +380

: +380 George Kittle 25+ Receiving Yards in Each Half : +390

: +390 DK Metcalf 35+ Receiving Yards in Each Half : +440

: +440 Christian McCaffrey 40+ Rushing Yards in Each Half : +600

: +600 Both Teams to Score in Each Quarter : +1600

: +1600 Each Team to Score 1+ TD & 1+ FG in Each Half: +2500

