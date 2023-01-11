Get set to kick off the NFL postseason with the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The NFL postseason is here. And though the weekend’s slate contains several regular-season rematches, we should consider ourselves lucky that so many division rivals are downright dogged to the point that a third game has been deemed necessary to settle the score between them.
Enter the Seattle Seahawks, whose surprise playoff push with the formerly unsung Pro Bowler Geno Smith under center finds them back in the Bay to face the San Francisco 49ers, who have themselves managed to triumph despite being dealt a seemingly grim hand in the quarterback room.
So far, they’ve looked Purdy good — and oddsmakers aren’t expecting them to lose any of their shine.
Heading into this intradivisional showdown, let’s check out all the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Click here to read Boardroom and FanDuel’s wall-to-wall NFL Wild Card predictions for every game this weekend.
Seahawks vs. 49ers Odds: NFC Wild Card Round
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 12 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: San Francisco 49ers -9.5 (-110) / Seattle Seahawks +9.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: 49ers (-500) / Seahawks (+385)
- Over/Under: OVER 42.5 (-108) / UNDER 42.5 (-112)
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Christian McCaffrey: +400
- George Kittle: +800
- Deebo Samuel: +800
- Kenneth Walker III: +950
- Brandon Aiyuk: +1000
- Elijah Mitchell: +1200
- DK Metcalf: +1400
- Tyler Lockett: +1400
- Brock Purdy: +2600
- Jauan Jennings: +2600
- Tyrion Davis-Price: +2800
- Jordan Mason: +2800
- Noah Fant: +2800
- San Francisco Defense: +2900
Anytime TD Scorer
- Christian McCaffrey: -165
- Deebo Samuel: +155
- Kenneth Walker III: +155
- George Kittle: +150
- Brandon Aiyuk: +220
- Elijah Mitchell: +250
- Tyler Lockett: +270
- DK Metcalf: +280
- Noah Fant: +490
- Jauan Jennings: +600
- Colby Parkinson: +600
- Brock Purdy: +600
- Jordan Mason: +650
- Tyrion Davis-Price: +650
- San Francisco Defense: +700
- Ray-Ray McCloud: +750
- Dareke Young: +800
- Seattle Defense: +900
- DeeJay Dallas: +900
- Geno Smith: +950
- Charlie Woerner: +1100
- Tyler Kroft: +1100
- Ross Dwelley: +1100
- Danny Gray: +1200
- Kyle Juszczyk: +1200
- Tyler Mabry: +1300
To Score 2+ TDs
- Christian McCaffrey: +330
- George Kittle: +850
- Kenneth Walker III: +900
- Deebo Samuel: +900
- Brandon Aiyuk: +1300
- Elijah Mitchell: +1700
- DK Metcalf: +1900
- Tyler Lockett: +2000
Top NFC Wild Card 49ers-Seahawks Player Props
- Brandon Aiyuk to have 4+ receptions / San Francisco 49ers to win: +136
- Deebo Samuel to have 4+ receptions / 49ers to win: +136
- George Kittle to have 4+ receptions / 49ers to win: +136
- Jauan Jennings to have 25+ yards receiving / 49ers to win: +200
- Christian McCaffrey to have 6+ receptions / 49ers to win: +240
- Brock Purdy to complete 25+ passes / 49ers to win: +250
- Christian McCaffrey to have 1+ receiving TD / 49ers to win: +300
- Deebo Samuel to have 6+ receptions / 49ers to win: +330
- Brandon Aiyuk to have 6+ receptions / 49ers to win: +330
- George Kittle to have 6+ receptions / 49ers to win: +330
- Jauan Jennings to have 4+ receptions / 49ers to win: +400
- Christian McCaffrey to have 8+ receptions / 49ers to win: +450
- Deebo Samuel to rush for 1+ TD / 49ers to win: +560
- DK Metcalf to have 6+ receptions / Seattle Seahawks to win: +830
- Tyler Lockett to have 6+ receptions / Seahawks to win: +900
- Geno Smith to complete 25+ passes / Seahawks to win: +1000
FanDuel Special Props
- Opening kickoff to be a Touchback: -130
- Nick Bosa to Record a Sack AND San Francisco 49ers to Win: -125
- Samson Ebukam to Record a Sack AND 49ers to Win: +185
- Arik Armstead to Record a Sack AND 49ers to Win: +250
- 49ers to Record 5+ Sacks vs Seattle Seahawks: +310
- Brandon Aiyuk 25+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +380
- George Kittle 25+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +390
- DK Metcalf 35+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +440
- Christian McCaffrey 40+ Rushing Yards in Each Half: +600
- Both Teams to Score in Each Quarter: +1600
- Each Team to Score 1+ TD & 1+ FG in Each Half: +2500
Read More:
- Lionel Messi to Al-Hilal? Here’s What You Need to Know
- Spike Lee, Gersh Agency Launch Atlanta HBCU Fellowship Program
- The State of AI Technology Terror in Film Before & After ‘M3GAN’
- Buffalo Bills Free Agents 2023
- The Highest-paid NFL Player on Every 2022-23 Playoff Team