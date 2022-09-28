49ers’ Deebo Samuel Signs with Jordan Brand

The San Francisco 49ers star is the latest gridiron great to join Michael Jordan’s sportswear empire.

Following a college career at Under Armour endorsed South Carolina and an NFL arrival outfitted in Nike, the San Fransisco 49ers’ dual-threat star is officially joining a Jumpman roster led by the likes of Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, and Travis Scott: Deebo Samuel is officially a Jordan Brand athlete, Nike, Inc. announced Wednesday.

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

To those keeping a close eye on his footwear, it’s great news but no big surprise.

Since splashing in Chicago for Week 1’s wear of Nike cleats, Samuel has sported Jordan Brand footwear in action against the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

Thus far, the 49ers receiver has worn low-top homages to the Air Jordan 6 “Carmine” and Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” in spiked, below-ankle fashion.

Around the organization, the All-Pro “wide back” who just inked a three-year, $73.5 million contract extension in the offseason has been getting as many questions about his footwear as his footwork.

“It’s funny because guys all the time in the locker room are asking me, ‘How did you get that done? Put me in contact with someone!’” Samuel said in a press release. “Or they’re asking if they can get some of my gear when I get a package.”

Already outfitted in last holiday’s “Cool Grey” Air Jordan 11 launch as well as this year’s upcoming “Fire Red” Air Jordan 9 release, seeding has its benefits for Samuel, but being part of MJ’s official roster means even more.

“It’s obviously one thing to be a Jordan Brand athlete, but I will take it a step further and say it’s a whole other thing to be a Jordan Brand athlete as a football player. That’s rare air.”

In joining Jordan Brand, Samuel is the latest standout receiver on the Jumpman roster. Currently, MJ’s namesake company endorses the likes of Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Michael Thomas, Sterling Shepard, Jarvis Landry, and Chase Claypool.

Historically, Jordan Brand has outfitted All-Pro deep threats like Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, and Dez Bryant.

Photo courtesy of Jordan Brand

Over the course of Jordan Brand’s 25-year history, the Jumpman logo has secured its footing on the football field by signing NFL superstars while outfitting some of the top college programs. Currently, the Michigan Wolverines, Oklahoma Sooners, North Carolina Tar Heels, Florida Gators, and UCLA Bruins are all among the nationally known teams wearing Jordan Brand jerseys and cleats every Saturday.

In signing Samuel, Michael Jordan’s famous silhouette now has another home on Sundays (and several Mondays and Thursdays).

“It’s a dream come true to be a Jordan Brand athlete and help carry this legacy forward to the next generation on and off the field,” Samuel said in the statement.

Look for Deebo to lace Jordan Brand cleats on Monday Night Football against the division rival Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 3, as well as throughout the rest of the 2022 NFL season.

