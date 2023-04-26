This article originally appeared at numberFire, powered by FanDuel.

The match that could decide the 2022-23 Premier League title is here! Get set for Wednesday’s fixture with a big Arsenal vs. Manchester City prediction, plus the latest odds and best bets from FanDuel.

The Premier League campaign is winding down, and we’re firmly at the business end of the season. With league leaders Arsenal and defending champions Manchester City on a collision course, which EPL soccer lines offer value this week on FanDuel Sportsbook?

Let’s see where we can zero in with the latest odds and best bets from FanDuel, plus a big Man City vs. Arsenal prediction.

Please note that lines are subject to change after this article is published, which impacts betting advice.

Arsenal vs. Man City Best Bets

Man City First-Half Moneyline (-105)

(-105) Man City Over 2.5 Goals (+176)

This is the big one.

After sitting atop the table pretty much all year, Arsenal’s season has taken a turn for the worse, and just like that, Manchester City are overwhelming -440 betting favorites to win the league. City can all but clinch another EPL crown if they beat the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. I think City will do just that, but I don’t love their -180 moneyline price. Instead, I’m going to target these bets

Man City’s attack had been a little out of sorts for most of the year, but they’ve found their groove.

Over their last eight matches (in all competitions), City have scored a total of 31 goals and have recorded at least three goals in all but one match in that span. The one exception was a second-leg Champions League road clash with Bayern Munich in which City went into the game with a 3-0 aggregate lead and didn’t need to be all that aggressive going forward. City have netted 23 goals over their past five home matches, and that includes seven against Red Bull Leipzig, four versus Liverpool, and three against Bayern — so it’s not like they’re beating up on minnows.

The last time Arsenal and Manchester City went head to head! 📊 pic.twitter.com/e1HpO14hKm — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 25, 2023

Arsenal, meanwhile, haven’t kept a clean sheet in the five matches since center-back William Saliba got hurt. In their past three matches, they’ve been tagged for 3.9 xG at Anfield and then allowed five total goals to West Ham and Southampton. You don’t want to be out of sorts at the back heading into a road match against City, but that’s exactly the situation for Arsenal.

I expect City — who put three past Arsenal at the Emirates earlier this season — to be too much for Arsenal’s struggling back-line, and I think they have a better shot to score three-plus goals than this +176 price indicates. I also expect City to come out of the blocks at 100 m.p.h., so I’m taking them to win the first half (-105).

Best Premier League Player Props: Matchweek 33

Carlos Alcaraz to Score or Assist (+140): Alcaraz put forth quite the display at Arsenal last time out, scoring and assisting (and being carded) in the first half. The Saints are in desperation mode and have a sublime opportunity to get three points in Thursday’s home matchup with Bournemouth. It’s a nice spot for Alcaraz to get a goal or assist as the Cherries have conceded 40 goals in 16 away matches.

Kaoru Mitoma to Score or Assist (-125): Mitoma has been outstanding in his first campaign with Brighton, totaling seven goals and four assists in just 17 EPL starts. He’s scored or assisted in 11 of his previous 17 league matches, and he’s played at least 89 minutes in 10 of his last 12 contests. Brighton are -185 moneyline favorites at Forest on Wednesday. Forest have allowed multiple goals in eight of their last nine matches.

Man City vs. Arsenal Prediction

All Arsenal vs. Man City predictions via FiveThirtyEight’s soccer predictions formula.

To win April 26 Premier League Match

Manchester City : 62% of projections

: 62% of projections Arsenal : 19%

: 19% Draw: 19%

To win 2022-23 Premier League championship

Manchester City : 76% of projections

: 76% of projections Arsenal: 24%

Arsenal vs. Manchester City Odds

Moneyline (three-way)

Manchester City : -185

: -185 Arsenal : +460

: +460 Draw: +360

Moneyline (draw = bet)