The club introduced proposals that would put £300 million into the stadium, including a new stadium tier, a sky bar, and a hotel

As it chases a third straight Premier League title and its fifth in six years, Manchester City is also looking to vastly modernize and improve Etihad Stadium.

On Tuesday, the club’s website announced an application filed to Manchester’s city council based on suggestions made by fans. The highlight is several connected buildings within the stadium to be used year-round centered around an expanded north stand. This addition would be built on top of the existing north stand as an added tier to bring Etihad’s seating capacity above 60,000. Other features proposed include:

Above the new upper tier, a sky bar overlooking the pitch would be introduced along with a stadium roof walk experience.

A covered City Square protected from the elements on the left side of the development would hold 3,000 fans, offer a variety of food and drink options, a new club shop, a museum, and a 400-bed hotel. A workspace for startups and medium-sized companies looking to collaborate with Man City, City Football Group, and Etihad Campus will also be available.

A pair of four-story tall LED screens would flank the two ends of the development.

“Over several months we have been developing concepts and designs for a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Stadium and are delighted to have now submitted a planning application to Manchester City Council,” Danny Wilson, the club’s director of operations, said. “As with all club developments, ensuring our local community benefit is a key priority and we believe these proposals will deliver long-term economic and social opportunities.”

These Man City proposals represent a £300 million investment into East Manchester that would take three years to complete and provide 2,600 construction jobs. If City is as proficient at achieving its goals as Erling Haaland is at scoring them, the Etihad is set to look a lot different over the coming years.