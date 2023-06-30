The prolific scorer is the owner of another big deal — Boardroom takes a closer at the details of the Bucks’ Khris Middleton contract, as well as his career NBA earnings.

Khris Middleton is truly one of the best NBA players to have come through the G League since its inception. He was a second-round pick of the Detroit Pistons in 2012 out of Texas A&M, and his rights were sent to Milwaukee. Since then, he has worked to become an All-Star wing and was a vital piece to the Bucks winning the 2021 NBA championship.

Even after suffering a tough one injury in the 2021-22 playoffs in which he did not return to play until well into the 2022-23 regular season, Middleton still chose to opt out of the final year of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent. That decision proved to be one where he receives a bit more long-term security, as he and Milwaukee have agreed to a new three-year, $102 million deal with a player option included in the final year.

Khris Middleton Contract Details and Salary

All figures courtesy of Spotrac

Years: 3

Total value: $102 million

Average annual value: $34 million

Free agency: 2026 (player option in Year 3)

Previous contract: 5 years, $177,500,000

Click here for the full details of Middleton’s previous contract with Milwaukee.

Middleton chose to forego his $40.4 million player option in favor of this new deal, which will push his on-court career earnings total past the $200 million milestone. From a second-round pick and G League star to multi-time All-Star and NBA champion, the former Aggie has blazed an uncommon trail to uncommon success on the hardwood, setting a compelling example for the next generation of underdogs to follow.

Khris Middleton’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac

TOTAL NBA CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2022-23: $194,368,452

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2026: $296,368,452