Heat guard Jimmy Butler is offering campers the chance to go one-on-one for $699. Boardroom’s Gabe Oshin breaks down why he thinks the steep price tag is actually a bargain.
Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler always has his eye on the bag. He turned the NBA’s bubble into an opportunity, charging his fellow hoopers $20 per cup of coffee inside the Bubble.
Now, he’s back at it. Butler is set to host a basketball camp Aug. 26 and 27 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Aspiring ballers can attend the two-day clinic for a reasonable $349, but Butler is offering another opportunity at a steeper price tag.
For an additional $699, campers can challenge Butler himself to a game of one-on-one. The game will be to two, but the bidders will also get a photo with Butler and a keepsake to remember the moment. Plus, Butler’s contract netted out at him taking in $17,000 per minute last season.
Is this actually a steal? Boardroom’s Gabe Oshin breaks down what he believes to be one of the biggest bargains in the game.
