By Andrea Masenda

There’s something immensely powerful about an athlete who knows they’re multifaceted. Flau’jae Johnson will never let you put her in a box — and that’s her superpower.

It’s a sunny Thursday morning on the roof of Boardroom HQ, cameras and lights are all in place. Sitting down for an in-depth interview is Flau’jae Johnson and the force behind her, her mother and longtime “momager” Kia Brooks.

Johnson is completely Puma’d out. Dressed in all black, all products reflecting the footwear giant’s recent foray into basketball. Johnson stands alongside Charlotte Hornets standout LaMelo Ball and the New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart as just a few marquee Puma athletes.

She and her mother have recently been on a summer press run comparable to what we see from NBA or WNBA champions: A trip to the White House, courtside at TD Garden with Meek Mill, and posing with DJ Khaled ahead of their much-anticipated collaboration.

This all comes on the heels of an April national championship win that catapulted the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team into the national discourse. Teammate Angel Reese’s trash talk in the title game made this particular win a hot-button issue for both pundits and casuals; both players reached 1 million Instagram followers seemingly overnight.

And although Johnson has been famous since she was a child, the gravity of this win and this moment felt different.

“I think it’s just been on another level that we didn’t tap into,” Johnson says. “We’ve never been on a bigger side of sports, you know what I’m saying? It’s big.”

Brooks agrees. “We haven’t been in it before, but we did plan it out.”