It took a lot to lure Kim Mulkey from Baylor. Boardroom dives into how much the Hall of Famer is making at LSU.

Say what you will about Kim Mulkey — and you can say plenty — but she’s one of the best in the game. The LSU Tigers head coach is closing in on 700 career wins, has three national championships to her name, has been to four Final Fours, and was a 2020 Hall of Fame inductee.

You don’t often see coaches with her pedigree changing jobs, but that’s exactly what she did prior to the 2021-22 season, leaving the Baylor Bears to coach LSU, located less than an hour’s drive from her hometown of Hammond, LA. To no one’s surprise, Mulkey had an immediate impact. She turned a nine-win team from the year before into a 26-6 club in 2022, taking the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. This year, LSU did even better, finishing second in the SEC behind only undefeated South Carolina and earning a 3 seed.

2023 marks the first time since 2014 that LSU has reached the second weekend of the tournament, and the Tigers have realistic Final Four aspirations. But this is college sports. Results like this cost money, and that’s what LSU had to shell out to bring Mulkey home. Boardroom dives into the Kim Mulkey contract at LSU.

Kim Mulkey Contract & Salary Breakdown at LSU

Signed: Sept. 24, 2021

Term: Through 2029 season

Base Salary: $400,000

Kim Mulkey Supplemental Compensation

In addition to her base salary, LSU pays Mulkey through three areas: media participation, personal travel allowance, and sponsor-related compensation. The latter two are single, annual payments that stay consistent throughout the life of her deal. Each January, she receives an $80,000 travel allowance, and in July, an additional $60,000 for sponsor-related compensation. She makes the bulk of her money, however, through her media participation pay, set at the below annual rates and payable each month in equal installments:

7/1/22-6/30/23: $2,139,625

7/1/23-6/30/24: $2,214,625

7/1/24-6/30/25: $2,319,625

7/1/25-6/30/26: $2,364,625

7/1/26-6/30/27: $2,666,625

7/1/27-6/30/28: $2,746,625

7/1/28-6/30/29: $2,921,625

All told, this means for the 2022-23 season, Mulkey will make $2,679,625 before bonuses — and don’t worry, she’s already earned some. Over the remaining life of her deal, Mulkey is set to make $21,153,375 if she sticks it out.

Kim Mulkey Contract Bonuses

Mulkey’s contract allows for her to receive thousands in bonuses each year for her and her team’s achievements. Her incentives are broken into three categories: postseason incentives, coaching recognition, and academic incentives.

Postseason Incentives

SEC championships:

SEC Regular Season champion: $65,000 AND

AND SEC Tournament champion: $35,000

NCAA Tournament:

NCAA Tournament appearance: $28,000 AND

AND Round of 32 appearance: $30,000 AND

AND Sweet 16: $33,000 AND

AND Elite Eight: $38,000 AND

AND Final Four: $50,000 AND

AND Championship game: $75,000 AND

AND National Championship: $150,000

In addition, Mulkey will receive a $5,000 sponsor-related incentive if the team reaches the Sweet 16. That increases to $15,000 if the Tigers go to the Final Four and $30,000 if they play in the title game.

Final AP Poll

If LSU finishes the season ranked 1-10: $30,000 OR

OR If LSU finishes 11-25: $25,000

Coaching Recognition

Mulkey can earn the following for winning coach of the year awards:

SEC Coach of the Year: $10,000 AND

AND National Coach of the Year: $15,000

Academic Incentive Compensation

LSU will award Mulkey bonuses based on where her players finish in the NCAA’s APR, as it relates to other Division I schools.

Multi-year APR Top 10 percentile: $13,000

Multi-year APR 11-40 percentile: $9,000

Altogether, this means that if LSU hits its ceiling, winning a national championship, SEC championships, finishing atop the AP Poll, with Coach of the Year and academic incentives intact, Mulkey can earn a maximum of $602,000 in annual bonuses.

For the 2022-23 season, we don’t know yet how much Mulkey can make in bonuses, but we do know a little bit. Dawn Staley won SEC Coach of the Year and it’s not likely Mulkey will be national coach of the year, so she won’t receive those bonuses. She does, however, have LSU in the Sweet 16, giving her a minimum bonus of $96,000. You could even add an additional $30,000 to that if you assume the Tigers will finish in the top 10 in the final AP Poll, which they likely will.

Kim Mulkey Buyout Details

Mulkey’s buyout clauses are simple: if her contract is terminated before the end of the deal, $2,000,000 will change hands, as long as she is not fired for cause (think scandal, massive NCAA violation, etc.). If LSU fires her without cause, the university will pay her the $2,000,000. If Mulkey leaves for another job, she will owe the university the same amount.

Additional Perks

IN addition to her guaranteed pay and bonus structure, Mulkey is entitled to the following: