The ETCs: Kelsey Plum Pulls Up

In the run-up to the WNBA All-Star Game, Eddie Gonzalez sat down with Las Vegas Aces standout Kelsey Plum to discuss the business of building a brand, her epic résumé, and much more.

“You have the most impressive résumé of anyone we’ve had, including Kevin.”

While no stranger to a hot take, host Eddie Gonzalez’s introduction to this episode’s guest on The ETCs, WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum, is no hyperbole. The 2022 WNBA Champion has assembled a laundry list of accolades through the years, including but not limited to:

2022 Olympics Gold Medalist

2022 WNBA All-Star Game MVP

2022 All-WNBA First Team

2021 WNBA Sixth Player of the Year

2018, 2019 Turkish Super League champion

2017 first overall WNBA draft pick

All-time NCAA women’s basketball leading scorer (career and single season)

The list goes on.

In the run-up to her 2023 WNBA All-Star Game appearance, Plum sat down with Gonzalez for a very special conversation. The duo discussed how Plum’s collegiate records gave her a reputation she wanted to shake as she entered the league, the vibe of Las Vegas as a sports town, and the narratives around what it means to be a “superteam.” They also break down the dynamics of playing in the 3V3 Tournament and why “building a brand” can just mean showing up and performing at your best.