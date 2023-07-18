Boardroom and Coinbase’s event featured a curated list of guests to celebrate the WNBA during All-Star Weekend 2023.

2023 WNBA All-Star weekend is in the books, with a slew of brands hosting events in Las Vegas for the first time to celebrate the W.

One of those events was Boardroom and Coinbase‘s inaugural WNBA All-Star party on Friday, July 14. The evening brought together a star-studded list of WNBA players, other athletes, business executives, content creators, and more. A lineup of WNBA standouts served as hosts, including retired Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, current Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd, and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.

“After two successful years of hosting an event at NBA All-Star, it was important for both Boardroom and Coinbase to show up and celebrate the women’s game,” Boardroom CMO Sarah Flynn said. “Given that Boardroom is partnered with All-Star Sabrina Ionescu and Coinbase works with All-Star MVP Jewell Loyd and long-time All-Star Sue Bird, it was the perfect opportunity to get some of the W’s finest in a room to toast the weekend.”

The ultimate goal of the event was to have fun and celebrate WNBA players past, present, and future. At the same time, Boardroom and Coinbase hope that players, media, and other VIPs were able to network and connect throughout the evening in a way that continues to grow the game.

Let’s take a look inside the event.

Inside the Boardroom x Coinbase WNBA All-Star Party

Boardroom and Coinbase shut down Vegas’s popular Beauty & Essex location inside of the Cosmopolitan hotel to bring over 350 guests together. Boardroom curated the branding, room decorations, and overall vibe in partnership with Tao Group and Round Town Events. Cierto Tequila, Boardroom’s exclusive spirits partner, provided tequila-based cocktails and a celebratory toast. The most popular cocktail of the night was undoubtedly The Ace, which included Cierto tequila and a couple of secret ingredients buried deep in a vault at Boardroom World Headquarters.

(Not really…If you want to recreate The Ace at home, grab some Cierto Tequila, sparkling wine, organic lime, and honey syrup).

There was even a display of classic signed WNBA merchandise at the entryway for guests to admire as they walked in.

And can we give it up one time for those tuna poke wonton tacos?

Aside from the food and curated drinks, some of the notable attendees included Chelsea Gray, Napheesa Collier, Jordan Hawkins, WNBPA Executive Director Terri Jackson, DeWonna Bonner, Boardroom co-founders Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman, Ros Gold-Onwude, Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia, A’ja Wilson, Clara Wu Tsai, Sami Whitcomb, Jordin Canada, and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. The event organizers curated a list of WNBA athletes, friends, family, and WNBA influencers and media professionals to ensure there was a true mix of people who are impacting the game and the business itself.

“The Boardroom x Coinbase party was a who’s-who in women’s sports and an opportunity not just to celebrate the WNBA but to really engage with and connect with other people in the space,” Flynn said.

Chase B, a notable DJ signed to Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records label, exclusively brought the sounds and comedic commentary throughout the night. He even gave a special shoutout to Ionescu, who celebrated a little extra coming off her historic performance at the three-point contest, where she put up 37 points total and sunk 20 shots in a row. Guests danced all night, and the party even got extended a little bit to keep the good times going.

Following a successful first event, you can be sure to see Boardroom and Coinbase back at it next year for 2024 WNBA All-Star weekend in Phoenix, Arizona.