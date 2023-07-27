“Why?… It’s all worth it”

Beyoncé fans will do anything for their queen.

When she announced that Club Renaissance was heading out on the road, the Beyhive assembled. The 57-stop tour is expected to break revenue records bringing in a projected $2.1 billion. With tickets in high demand — and at a high premium — many fans accessed special savings accounts to ensure that they could be there IRL.

Boardroom caught up with Beyoncé fans from across the world who chronicled how they’ve spent years saving, planning, and budgeting to attend the Renaissance World Tour. From flights to ‘fits, they take us through the steps that got them in the building for one of summer 2023’s most coveted events.

Let’s break down the economics of Beyoncé fandom.