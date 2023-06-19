About Boardroom

Music June 19, 2023
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos

Highest-grossing Concert Tours of All Time

Simone Joyner/Getty Images
Who has hauled the highest-grossing tour total of all time? From Elton John to Harry Styles, find out who made the top 10 of all time.

These days, scoring a ticket to see your favorite music artist has proven to be a Herculean task. With bots replacing scalpers, superfans are struggling more than ever to get a ticket to the show. However, someway, somehow, people are showing up in record numbers.

Looking back on the top 10 highest-grossing tours, the list may surprise you. Harry Styles‘ most recent marathon Love on Tour makes him the first of his contemporaries to crack the list. However, these numbers are all under fire as Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are expected to post tour totals of over $1 billion, with Beyoncé’s Renassaince run projected to come close to $2 million.

A closer look at the numbers suggests that although Elton John is positioned in the No. 1 spot for the highest-grossing tour, The Rolling Stones logged the largest sum per show. The British sensations took in an average of $9.4 million per show with 58 performances between 2017 and 2019.

Let’s dive in with the top 10 highest-grossing concert tours of all time.

The 10 Highest-grossing Concert Tours of All Time

1. Elton John — Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour (2018-2023)

  • Total Gross: $853 million
  • Tickets Sold: 5.5 million
  • Shows: 293
  • Average Gross per Show: $2.91 million

2. Ed Sheeran — The ÷ (Divide) Tour (2017-2019)

  • Total Gross: $776 million
  • Tickets Sold: 8.9 million
  • Shows: 258
  • Average Gross per Show: $3 million
Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images

3. U2 — U2 360° Tour (2009-2011)

  • Total Gross: $736 million
  • Tickets Sold: 7.3 million
  • Shows: 110
  • Average Gross per Show: $6.69 million

4. Guns N’ Roses — Not in This Lifetime… Tour (2016-2019)

  • Total Gross: $584 million
  • Tickets Sold: 5.4 million
  • Shows: 158
  • Average Gross per Show: $3.69 million

5. The Rolling Stones — A Bigger Bang Tour (2005-2007)

  • Total Gross: $558 million
  • Tickets Sold: 3.5 million
  • Shows: 111
  • Average Gross per Show: $5.02 million

6. The Rolling Stones — No Filter Tour (2017-2019)

  • Total Gross: $547 million
  • Tickets Sold: 2.9 million
  • Shows: 58
  • Average Gross per Show: $9.4 million

7. Coldplay — A Head Full of Dreams Tour (2015-2017)

  • Total Gross: $524 million
  • Tickets Sold: 5.4 million
  • Shows: 115
  • Average Gross per Show: $4.56 million

8. Roger Waters — The Wall Live (2010-2013)

  • Total Gross: $459 million
  • Tickets Sold: 4.1 million
  • Shows: 219
  • Average Gross per Show: $2.09 million

9. AC/DC — Black Ice World Tour (2008-2010)

  • Total Gross: $442 million
  • Tickets Sold: 2.8 million
  • Shows: 107
  • Average Gross per Show: $4.13 million

10. Harry Styles — Love on Tour (2021-2023)

  • Total Gross: $418 million
  • Tickets Sold: 3.2 million
  • Shows: 138
  • Average Gross per Show: $3.03 million

Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos is the Senior Director of Editorial Strategy at Boardroom. Before joining the team, her work appeared in ELLE. She previously served as the head of evaluation for a nonprofit where she became obsessed with systems and strategy and served as the curator of vibes and extinguisher of fires for the design thinking firm Stoked. She is constantly plotting a perfect tunnel 'fit and a playlist for all occasions.