Who has hauled the highest-grossing tour total of all time? From Elton John to Harry Styles, find out who made the top 10 of all time.

These days, scoring a ticket to see your favorite music artist has proven to be a Herculean task. With bots replacing scalpers, superfans are struggling more than ever to get a ticket to the show. However, someway, somehow, people are showing up in record numbers.

Looking back on the top 10 highest-grossing tours, the list may surprise you. Harry Styles‘ most recent marathon Love on Tour makes him the first of his contemporaries to crack the list. However, these numbers are all under fire as Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are expected to post tour totals of over $1 billion, with Beyoncé’s Renassaince run projected to come close to $2 million.

A closer look at the numbers suggests that although Elton John is positioned in the No. 1 spot for the highest-grossing tour, The Rolling Stones logged the largest sum per show. The British sensations took in an average of $9.4 million per show with 58 performances between 2017 and 2019.

Let’s dive in with the top 10 highest-grossing concert tours of all time.

The 10 Highest-grossing Concert Tours of All Time

1. Elton John — Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour (2018-2023)

Total Gross: $853 million

Tickets Sold: 5.5 million

Shows: 293

Average Gross per Show: $2.91 million

2. Ed Sheeran — The ÷ (Divide) Tour (2017-2019)

Total Gross: $776 million

Tickets Sold: 8.9 million

Shows: 258

Average Gross per Show: $3 million

Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images

3. U2 — U2 360° Tour (2009-2011)

Total Gross: $736 million

Tickets Sold: 7.3 million

Shows: 110

Average Gross per Show: $6.69 million

4. Guns N’ Roses — Not in This Lifetime… Tour (2016-2019)

Total Gross: $584 million

Tickets Sold: 5.4 million

Shows: 158

Average Gross per Show: $3.69 million

5. The Rolling Stones — A Bigger Bang Tour (2005-2007)

Total Gross: $558 million

Tickets Sold: 3.5 million

Shows: 111

Average Gross per Show: $5.02 million

6. The Rolling Stones — No Filter Tour (2017-2019)

Total Gross: $547 million

Tickets Sold: 2.9 million

Shows: 58

Average Gross per Show: $9.4 million

7. Coldplay — A Head Full of Dreams Tour (2015-2017)

Total Gross: $524 million

Tickets Sold: 5.4 million

Shows: 115

Average Gross per Show: $4.56 million

8. Roger Waters — The Wall Live (2010-2013)

Total Gross: $459 million

Tickets Sold: 4.1 million

Shows: 219

Average Gross per Show: $2.09 million

9. AC/DC — Black Ice World Tour (2008-2010)

Total Gross: $442 million

Tickets Sold: 2.8 million

Shows: 107

Average Gross per Show: $4.13 million

10. Harry Styles — Love on Tour (2021-2023)