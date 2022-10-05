Edmonton's Connor McDavid is one of the NHL's highest-paid players, while Nathan MacKinnon of Colorado owns the biggest contract. (Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

From Tyler Seguin to Auston Matthews, Artemi Panarin and beyond, Boardroom highlights the most expensive hockey players of the 2022-23 season by total salary compensation.

Who’s the highest-paid NHL player? If you’re interested only in who owns the most expensive contract, direct your attention to Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber, who signed a $110 million pact with the Nashville Predators in 2012 that’s still in effect today. If you prefer average annual value over the course of a contract, meanwhile, look no further than reigning Stanley Cup champ Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, who landed himself an eight-year, $100.8 million deal this offseason.

But let’s dive into just who is hockey’s top dog when it comes to earnings this season. Right here, right now.

It’s time for a full money breakdown for 2022-23, an NHL campaign in which 21 different players are making at least $10 million.

Highest-paid NHL Players of 2022-23

All salary figures via Spotrac.

1. Stars C Tyler Seguin: $13,000,000

Contract : 8 years, $78,800,000

: 8 years, $78,800,000 Average annual value: $9,850,000

2. Rangers LW Artemi Panarin: $12,500,000

Contract : 7 years, $81,500,000

: 7 years, $81,500,000 Average annual value: $11,642,857

t-3. Oilers C Connor McDavid: $12,000,000

Contract : 8 years, $100,000,000

: 8 years, $100,000,000 Average annual value: $12,500,000

t-3. Sharks D Erik Karlsson: $12,000,000

Contract : 8 years, $92,000,000

: 8 years, $92,000,000 Average annual value: $11,500,000

t-3. Panthers G Sergei Bobrovsky: $12,000,000

Contract : 7 years, $70,000,000

: 7 years, $70,000,000 Average annual value: $10,000,000

t-3. Oilers D Darnell Nurse: $12,000,000

Contract : 8 years, $74,000,000

: 8 years, $74,000,000 Average annual value: $9,250,000

t-3. Panthers C Aleksander Barkov: $12,000,000

Contract : 8 years, $80,000,000

: 8 years, $80,000,000 Average annual value: $10,000,000

t-8. Lightning G Andrei Vasilevski: $11,000,000

Contract : 8 years, $76,000,000

: 8 years, $76,000,000 Average annual value: $9,500,000

t-8. Rangers D Adam Fox: $11,000,000

Contract : 7 years, $66,500,000

: 7 years, $66,500,000 Average annual value: $9,500,000

t-8. Kings D Drew Doughty: $11,000,000

Contract : 8 years, $88,000,000

: 8 years, $88,000,000 Average annual value: $11,000,000

Nathan MacKinnon's 8 year, $100.8M extension with the #Avs makes him the highest average paid player in NHL history ($12.6M).



The $100.8M total value ranks 4th all-time, and comes with a whopping $85.34M signing bonus. — Spotrac (@spotrac) September 20, 2022

11. Canucks D Oliver Ekman-Larsson: $10,500,000

Contract : 8 years, $66,000,000

: 8 years, $66,000,000 Average annual value: $8,250,000

t-12. Capitals LW Alexander Ovechkin: $10,000,000

Contract : 5 years, $47,500,000

: 5 years, $47,500,000 Average annual value: $9,500,000

t-12. Wild LW Kirill Kaprizov: $10,000,000

Contract : 5 years, $45,000,000

: 5 years, $45,000,000 Average annual value: $9,000,000

t-12. Predators C Filip Forsberg: $10,000,000

Contract : 8 years, $68,000,000

: 8 years, $68,000,000 Average annual value: $8,500,000

t-12. Golden Knights C Jack Eichel: $10,000,000

Contract : 8 years, $80,000,000

: 8 years, $80,000,000 Average annual value: $10,000,000

t-12. Sabres LW Jeff Skinner: $10,000,000

Contract : 8 years, $72,000,000

: 8 years, $72,000,000 Average annual value: $9,000,000

t-12. Blackhawks D Seth Jones: $10,000,000

Contract : 8 years, $76,000,000

: 8 years, $76,000,000 Average annual value: $9,500,000

t-12. Sharks LW Timo Meier: $10,000,000

Contract : 4 years, $24,000,000

: 4 years, $24,000,000 Average annual value: $6,000,000

t-12. Blue Jackets D Zachary Werenski: $10,000,000

Contract : 6 years, $57,500,000

: 6 years, $57,500,000 Average annual value: $9,583,333

t-22. Blue Jackets LW Johnny Gaudreau: $9,750,000

Contract : 7 years, $68,250,000

: 7 years, $68,250,000 Average annual value: $9,750,000

t-22. Predators D Roman Josi: $9,750,000

Contract : 8 years, $72,472,000

: 8 years, $72,472,000 Average annual value: $9,059,000

24. Bruins D Charlie Mcavoy: $9,250,000

Contract : 8 years, $76,000,000

: 8 years, $76,000,000 Average annual value: $9,500,000

t-25. Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov: $9,000,000

Contract : 8 years, $76,000,000

: 8 years, $76,000,000 Average annual value: $9,500,000

t-25. Avalanche D Cale Makar: $9,000,000

Contract : 6 years, $54,000,000

: 6 years, $54,000,000 Average annual value: $9,000,000

t-25. Devils C Jack Hughes: $9,000,000

Contract : 8 years, $64,000,000

: 8 years, $64,000,000 Average annual value: $8,000,000

t-25. Lightning C Brayden Point: $9,000,000

Contract : 8 years, $76,000,000

: 8 years, $76,000,000 Average annual value: $9,500,000

t-25. Panthers LW Matthew Tkachuk: $9,000,000

Contract : 8 years, $76,000,000

: 8 years, $76,000,000 Average annual value: $9,500,000

t-25. Senators RW Alexander Debrincat: $9,000,000

Contract : 3 years, $19,200,000

: 3 years, $19,200,000 Average annual value: $6,400,000

Other Notable NHL Salaries for 2022-23

t-33. Oilers C Leon Draisaitl: $8,000,000

t-33. Rangers C Mika Zibanejad: $8,000,000

t-33. Penguins C Evgeni Malkin: $8,000,000

t-33. Lightning RW Mitch Marner: $8,000,000

t-48. Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews: $7,950,000

51. Canadiens G Carey Price: $7,750,000

53. Wild RW Mats Zuccarello: $7,500,000

t-64. Senators C Claude Giroux: $7,000,000

t-73. Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane: $6,900,000

t-73. Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews: $6,900,000

75. Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon: $6,850,000

t-77. Lightning C Steven Stamkos: $6,500,000

t-97. Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom: $6,000,000

130. Stars C Joe Pavelski: $5,500,000

t-331. Penguins C Sidney Crosby: $3,000,000

