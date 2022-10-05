About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Sports October 5, 2022
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Highest-paid NHL Players of 2022-23

Edmonton's Connor McDavid is one of the NHL's highest-paid players, while Nathan MacKinnon of Colorado owns the biggest contract. (Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)
From Tyler Seguin to Auston Matthews, Artemi Panarin and beyond, Boardroom highlights the most expensive hockey players of the 2022-23 season by total salary compensation.

Who’s the highest-paid NHL player? If you’re interested only in who owns the most expensive contract, direct your attention to Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber, who signed a $110 million pact with the Nashville Predators in 2012 that’s still in effect today. If you prefer average annual value over the course of a contract, meanwhile, look no further than reigning Stanley Cup champ Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, who landed himself an eight-year, $100.8 million deal this offseason.

But let’s dive into just who is hockey’s top dog when it comes to earnings this season. Right here, right now.

It’s time for a full money breakdown for 2022-23, an NHL campaign in which 21 different players are making at least $10 million.

(And check out Boardroom’s salary roundups for NBA, NFL, and MLB players this season, too.)

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Highest-paid NHL Players of 2022-23

All salary figures via Spotrac.

1. Stars C Tyler Seguin: $13,000,000
  • Contract: 8 years, $78,800,000
  • Average annual value: $9,850,000
2. Rangers LW Artemi Panarin: $12,500,000
  • Contract: 7 years, $81,500,000
  • Average annual value: $11,642,857
t-3. Oilers C Connor McDavid: $12,000,000
  • Contract: 8 years, $100,000,000
  • Average annual value: $12,500,000
t-3. Sharks D Erik Karlsson: $12,000,000
  • Contract: 8 years, $92,000,000
  • Average annual value: $11,500,000
t-3. Panthers G Sergei Bobrovsky: $12,000,000
  • Contract: 7 years, $70,000,000
  • Average annual value: $10,000,000
t-3. Oilers D Darnell Nurse: $12,000,000
  • Contract: 8 years, $74,000,000
  • Average annual value: $9,250,000
t-3. Panthers C Aleksander Barkov: $12,000,000
  • Contract: 8 years, $80,000,000
  • Average annual value: $10,000,000
t-8. Lightning G Andrei Vasilevski: $11,000,000
  • Contract: 8 years, $76,000,000
  • Average annual value: $9,500,000
t-8. Rangers D Adam Fox: $11,000,000
  • Contract: 7 years, $66,500,000
  • Average annual value: $9,500,000
t-8. Kings D Drew Doughty: $11,000,000
  • Contract: 8 years, $88,000,000
  • Average annual value: $11,000,000
11. Canucks D Oliver Ekman-Larsson: $10,500,000
  • Contract: 8 years, $66,000,000
  • Average annual value: $8,250,000
t-12. Capitals LW Alexander Ovechkin: $10,000,000
  • Contract: 5 years, $47,500,000
  • Average annual value: $9,500,000
t-12. Wild LW Kirill Kaprizov: $10,000,000
  • Contract: 5 years, $45,000,000
  • Average annual value: $9,000,000
t-12. Predators C Filip Forsberg: $10,000,000
  • Contract: 8 years, $68,000,000
  • Average annual value: $8,500,000
t-12. Golden Knights C Jack Eichel: $10,000,000
  • Contract: 8 years, $80,000,000
  • Average annual value: $10,000,000
t-12. Sabres LW Jeff Skinner: $10,000,000
  • Contract: 8 years, $72,000,000
  • Average annual value: $9,000,000
t-12. Blackhawks D Seth Jones: $10,000,000
  • Contract: 8 years, $76,000,000
  • Average annual value: $9,500,000
t-12. Sharks LW Timo Meier: $10,000,000
  • Contract: 4 years, $24,000,000
  • Average annual value: $6,000,000
t-12. Blue Jackets D Zachary Werenski: $10,000,000
  • Contract: 6 years, $57,500,000
  • Average annual value: $9,583,333
Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

t-22. Blue Jackets LW Johnny Gaudreau: $9,750,000
  • Contract: 7 years, $68,250,000
  • Average annual value: $9,750,000
t-22. Predators D Roman Josi: $9,750,000
  • Contract: 8 years, $72,472,000
  • Average annual value: $9,059,000
24. Bruins D Charlie Mcavoy: $9,250,000
  • Contract: 8 years, $76,000,000
  • Average annual value: $9,500,000
t-25. Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov: $9,000,000
  • Contract: 8 years, $76,000,000
  • Average annual value: $9,500,000
t-25. Avalanche D Cale Makar: $9,000,000
  • Contract: 6 years, $54,000,000
  • Average annual value: $9,000,000
t-25. Devils C Jack Hughes: $9,000,000
  • Contract: 8 years, $64,000,000
  • Average annual value: $8,000,000
t-25. Lightning C Brayden Point: $9,000,000
  • Contract: 8 years, $76,000,000
  • Average annual value: $9,500,000
t-25. Panthers LW Matthew Tkachuk: $9,000,000
  • Contract: 8 years, $76,000,000
  • Average annual value: $9,500,000
t-25. Senators RW Alexander Debrincat: $9,000,000
  • Contract: 3 years, $19,200,000
  • Average annual value: $6,400,000

Other Notable NHL Salaries for 2022-23

t-33. Oilers C Leon Draisaitl: $8,000,000
t-33. Rangers C Mika Zibanejad: $8,000,000
t-33. Penguins C Evgeni Malkin: $8,000,000
t-33. Lightning RW Mitch Marner: $8,000,000
t-48. Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews: $7,950,000
51. Canadiens G Carey Price: $7,750,000
53. Wild RW Mats Zuccarello: $7,500,000
t-64. Senators C Claude Giroux: $7,000,000
t-73. Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane: $6,900,000
t-73. Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews: $6,900,000
75. Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon: $6,850,000
t-77. Lightning C Steven Stamkos: $6,500,000
t-97. Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom: $6,000,000
130. Stars C Joe Pavelski: $5,500,000
t-331. Penguins C Sidney Crosby: $3,000,000

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.