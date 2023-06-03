From Crosby and Ovechkin to McDavid and MacKinnon and beyond, Boardroom rounds up the fattest hockey salaries ever handed out in the long history of NHL contracts.

In the NBA, where they throw money around like rice at a wedding, contracts among the elite tier of athletes don’t exceed five years under the league’s current collective bargaining agreement. On the other side of the fence in the National Hockey League, the income ceiling is admittedly lower.

The overall job security, however, tends to be a lot higher, with contract extensions routinely hitting eight years. In fact, in 2010, Ilya Kovalchuk signed a 15-year deal with the New Jersey Devils that would still be in effect today if he hadn’t (1) left during the 2012-13 NHL lockout play in his native Russia for several years and (2) retired from the game entirely in 2021.

(Fun fact: Kovalchuk originally agreed to 17 years and $102 million with the Devils before the NHL stepped in and cried foul over alleged salary cap circumvention.)

With all this in mind, that got us thinking: Who owns the single largest deal in the NHL all time?

Below, let’s round up the biggest contracts in NHL history — starting with an indomitable Russian man who also doubles as the No. highest career earner the game has seen.

Biggest NHL Contracts of All Time Total Value

All dollar figures reflect total contract value as noted by Spotrac. Teams reflect where a player was when they signed the deal in question.

1. Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin: $124,000,000

Years : 13 (2008-20)

: 13 (2008-20) Average Annual Value (AAV): $9,538,462

2. Predators D Shea Weber: $110,000,000

Years : 14 (2012-25)

: 14 (2012-25) AAV: $7,857,143

3. Penguins C Sidney Crosby: $104,400,000

Years : 12 (2013-24)

: 12 (2013-24) AAV: $8,700,000

4. Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon: $100,800,000

Years : 8 (2018-25)

: 8 (2018-25) AAV: $12,600,000

t-5. Oilers C Connor McDavid: $100,000,000

Years : 4 (2022-26)

: 4 (2022-26) AAV: $12,500,000

t-5. Devils LW Ilya Kovalchuk: $100,000,000

Years : 15 (2010-24)

: 15 (2010-24) AAV: $6,666,667

t-7. Wild D Ryan Suter: $98,000,000

Years : 13 (2012-24)

: 13 (2012-24) AAV: $7,538,462

t-7. Wild LW Zach Parise: $98,000,000

Years : 13 (2012-24)

: 13 (2012-24) AAV: $7,538,462

9. Sharks D Erik Karlsson: $92,000,000

Years : 8 (2019-26)

: 8 (2019-26) Free agency: $11,500,000

10. Bruins RW David Pastrnak: $90,000,000

Years : 8 (2023-30)

: 8 (2023-30) AAV: $11,250,000

11. Kings D Drew Doughty: $88,000,000

Years : 8 (2019-26)

: 8 (2019-26) AAV: $11,000,000

12. Lightning RW Vincent Lecavalier: $85,000,000

Years : 11 (2009-19)

: 11 (2009-19) AAV: $7,727,273

t-13. Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane: $84,000,000

Years : 8 (2015-22)

: 8 (2015-22) AAV: $10,500,000

t-13. Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews: $84,000,000

Years : 8 (2015-22)

: 8 (2015-22) AAV: $10,500,000

t-13. Canadiens G Carey Price: $84,000,000

Years : 8 (2017-25)

: 8 (2017-25) AAV: $10,500,000

t-13. Flames LW Jonathan Huberdeau: $84,000,000

Years : 8 (2023-30)

: 8 (2023-30) AAV: $10,500,000

17. Rangers LW Artemi Panarin: $81,500,000

Years : 7 (2019-25)

: 7 (2019-25) AAV: $11,642,857

t-18. Kings C Anze Kopitar: $80,000,000

Years : 8 (2016-23)

: 8 (2016-23) AAV: $10,000,000

t-18. Sabres C Jack Eichel: $80,000,000

Years : 8 (2018-25)

: 8 (2018-25) AAV: $10,000,000

t-18. Sabres C Jack Eichel: $80,000,000

Years : 8 (2018-25)

: 8 (2018-25) AAV: $10,000,000

Other Notable All-time NHL Contracts

21. Stars C Tyler Seguin: $78,800,000 (2019-26)

22. Maple Leafs C John Tavares: $77,000,000 (2018-24)

t-23. Penguins C Evgeni Malkin: $76,000,000 (2014-21)

t-36. Canadiens D P.K. Subban: $72,000,000 (2014-21)

39. Oilers LW Alexei Yashin: $71,597,944 (2001-10)

t-45. Lightning C Steven Stamkos: $68,000,000 (2016-23)

t-45. Oilers C Leon Draisaitl: $68,000,000 (2017-24)

54. Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom: $67,000,000 (2010-19)

57. Seantor C Claude Giroux: $66,200,000 (2014-21)