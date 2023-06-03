From Crosby and Ovechkin to McDavid and MacKinnon and beyond, Boardroom rounds up the fattest hockey salaries ever handed out in the long history of NHL contracts.
In the NBA, where they throw money around like rice at a wedding, contracts among the elite tier of athletes don’t exceed five years under the league’s current collective bargaining agreement. On the other side of the fence in the National Hockey League, the income ceiling is admittedly lower.
The overall job security, however, tends to be a lot higher, with contract extensions routinely hitting eight years. In fact, in 2010, Ilya Kovalchuk signed a 15-year deal with the New Jersey Devils that would still be in effect today if he hadn’t (1) left during the 2012-13 NHL lockout play in his native Russia for several years and (2) retired from the game entirely in 2021.
(Fun fact: Kovalchuk originally agreed to 17 years and $102 million with the Devils before the NHL stepped in and cried foul over alleged salary cap circumvention.)
With all this in mind, that got us thinking: Who owns the single largest deal in the NHL all time?
Below, let’s round up the biggest contracts in NHL history — starting with an indomitable Russian man who also doubles as the No. highest career earner the game has seen.
Biggest NHL Contracts of All Time Total Value
All dollar figures reflect total contract value as noted by Spotrac. Teams reflect where a player was when they signed the deal in question.
1. Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin: $124,000,000
- Years: 13 (2008-20)
- Average Annual Value (AAV): $9,538,462
2. Predators D Shea Weber: $110,000,000
- Years: 14 (2012-25)
- AAV: $7,857,143
3. Penguins C Sidney Crosby: $104,400,000
- Years: 12 (2013-24)
- AAV: $8,700,000
4. Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon: $100,800,000
- Years: 8 (2018-25)
- AAV: $12,600,000
t-5. Oilers C Connor McDavid: $100,000,000
- Years: 4 (2022-26)
- AAV: $12,500,000
t-5. Devils LW Ilya Kovalchuk: $100,000,000
- Years: 15 (2010-24)
- AAV: $6,666,667
t-7. Wild D Ryan Suter: $98,000,000
- Years: 13 (2012-24)
- AAV: $7,538,462
t-7. Wild LW Zach Parise: $98,000,000
- Years: 13 (2012-24)
- AAV: $7,538,462
9. Sharks D Erik Karlsson: $92,000,000
- Years: 8 (2019-26)
- Free agency: $11,500,000
10. Bruins RW David Pastrnak: $90,000,000
- Years: 8 (2023-30)
- AAV: $11,250,000
11. Kings D Drew Doughty: $88,000,000
- Years: 8 (2019-26)
- AAV: $11,000,000
12. Lightning RW Vincent Lecavalier: $85,000,000
- Years: 11 (2009-19)
- AAV: $7,727,273
t-13. Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane: $84,000,000
- Years: 8 (2015-22)
- AAV: $10,500,000
t-13. Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews: $84,000,000
- Years: 8 (2015-22)
- AAV: $10,500,000
t-13. Canadiens G Carey Price: $84,000,000
- Years: 8 (2017-25)
- AAV: $10,500,000
t-13. Flames LW Jonathan Huberdeau: $84,000,000
- Years: 8 (2023-30)
- AAV: $10,500,000
17. Rangers LW Artemi Panarin: $81,500,000
- Years: 7 (2019-25)
- AAV: $11,642,857
t-18. Kings C Anze Kopitar: $80,000,000
- Years: 8 (2016-23)
- AAV: $10,000,000
t-18. Sabres C Jack Eichel: $80,000,000
- Years: 8 (2018-25)
- AAV: $10,000,000
Other Notable All-time NHL Contracts
21. Stars C Tyler Seguin: $78,800,000 (2019-26)
22. Maple Leafs C John Tavares: $77,000,000 (2018-24)
t-23. Penguins C Evgeni Malkin: $76,000,000 (2014-21)
t-36. Canadiens D P.K. Subban: $72,000,000 (2014-21)
39. Oilers LW Alexei Yashin: $71,597,944 (2001-10)
t-45. Lightning C Steven Stamkos: $68,000,000 (2016-23)
t-45. Oilers C Leon Draisaitl: $68,000,000 (2017-24)
54. Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom: $67,000,000 (2010-19)
57. Seantor C Claude Giroux: $66,200,000 (2014-21)
