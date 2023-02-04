Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak looks for a pass during a game between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins are skating into the All-Star Break leading the league in wins, goals, points, and so much more. Let’s take a closer look at what’s behind the NHL’s best team.

There’s a bullseye on the backs of the Boston Bruins. And rightfully so.

With a 38-7-5 record through the first 51 games of the season, the Black and Gold are indeed the NHL‘s best.

First-year coach Jim Montgomery has his team dialed in, dominating the ice on both sides of the puck. Star forward David Pastrnak is among the best in the league in terms of goals (38) and points (72), while goalie Linus Ulllmark is the best in the league in wins (26), goals against average (1.90 avg) and save percentage (.937).

And even after a three-game losing streak, the Bruins netted a much-needed win against Toronto in their final game before the break, putting an exclamation point on their first half of the season.

So yeah…it’s fair to say the B’s are the best.

And while it appears they could break the regular season win record, there is still plenty of hockey to be played. With history potentially in the making, let’s have a look at what’s making this Bruins team so special.

2022-23 Bruins Roster: A League-leading Lineup

Pastrnak, Ullmark, and Montgomery are all headed to Florida for the All-Star game, which means the rest of the team can enjoy a much-needed rest as it gears up for the second half of the season and a playoff run.

Needless to say, that break for Boston is deserved.

The team’s on-ice success so far this season has been heavily driven by both Ullmark and Pastrnak’s aforementioned stats, but the Bruins boast a deep lineup with several other impact players — capable goal-scorers, gritty defensemen, and even backup goalies.

On the offensive side, you’ve got nine players in double-digit goal count, a group anchored by Pastrnak and wily veterans Brad Marchand (16 goals, 46 points), David Krejci (12 goals, 42 points), and Patrice Bergeron (18 goals, 38 points).

Defensively, the Bruins are equally solid with players like Charlie Macavoy and Brandon Carlo — although the team is reportedly in the market for another defenseman. This is even despite a league-leading +81 goal differential.

And you just can’t count out backup goalie Jeremy Swayman, who to date has earned a 12-3 record backing up Ullmark.

Up and down, it’s a roster filled with playmakers — a testament to the smart money Boston brass has dished out in contracts over the years. Let’s now look at what the Bruins payroll looks like for the currently assembled team.

Boston Bruins Payroll Breakdown

The B’s are riding high much to the credit of general manager Don Sweeney, who has quietly assembled a stellar team by spreading the love across the lineup, paying the younger players, and working to secure team-friendly deals from veterans.

The Boston Bruins payroll of $96.7 million puts them sixth in the league in terms of cash payouts, according to Spotrac. For reference, the team with the highest cash payroll is the Lightning with $113.5 million.

The highest-paid player on the squad is Macavoy, at 25, who signed an 8-year, $76 million extension with the team in 2021. His average salary this season is $9.25 million ($6 million in base salary and $3.25 million in incentives). The next-highest player in average salary is another defenseman — Hampus Lindholm, 29, who is making $7.25 million this year.

Pastrnak is not far behind with $6.4 million in salary this year, however, rumor has it Boston is working on a contract extension for the talented 26-year-old.

And both Marchand (34 years old) and Bergeron (37 years old) are on team-friendly deals, $5 million and $2.5 million in salary respectively.

Here’s a closer look at the top-paid players on Boston’s payroll.

Boston Bruins Payroll: Top Salaries

The following is a breakdown of contract terms and top average salaries for the 2022/23 Boston Bruins, according to Spotrac.

PLAYER CONTRACT TERMS AVG. SALARY EXPIRES Charles Mcavoy – D 8 yr $76,000,000 $9,500,000 2030 David Pastrnak – RW 6 yr $40,000,000 $6,666,667 2023 Hampus Lindholm – D 8 yr $52,000,000 $6,500,000 2030 Brad Marchand – LW 8 yr $49,000,000 $6,125,000 2025 Taylor Hall – LW 4 yr $24,000,000 $6,000,000 2025 Charlie Coyle – C 6 yr $31,500,000 $5,250,000 2026 Linus Ullmark – G 4 yr $20,000,000 $5,000,000 2025 Patrice Bergeron – C 1 yr $5,000,000 $5,000,000 2023 Pavel Zacha – C 4 yr $19,000,000 $4,750,000 2027 Brandon Carlo – D 6 yr $24,600,000 $4,100,000 2027

Cup or Bust: Can the Bruins Make History?

The Bruins are on pace to win 63 games this season, which would be the most wins in a season, surpassing the 62 by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

Whether they set the winning mark or not, the B’s have already made history, becoming the fastest team ever to reach 80 points in the standings.

So it’s fair to say this team is special. But just how special?

Prior to the start of the season, some sportsbooks reportedly had the Bruins at +2500 odds to win the Stanley Cup.

Today, those future odds are far more favorable — Fanduel Sportsbook puts the Bruins at +480 to claim the cup and -370 to win the President’s Trophy for best regular season record.

